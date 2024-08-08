FSCS
FSCS confirms eight firms were declared in default in June and July 2024
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.
FSCS has confirmed that the eight firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
Customers who may be owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.
Jonathan Pallant, Head of Stakeholder and Public Affairs at FSCS, said: “We know it can be incredibly stressful losing money when a financial firm fails. That is why we are reaching out to let customers know that they may be eligible for compensation if they have lost money with any of the eight UK-regulated financial services firms that failed in June and July 2024. FSCS is a free and independent claims service, and our claims handlers are ready to assist you.”
Visit https://claims.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
Defaults declared by FSCS from 1 June 2024 to 31 July 2024 (eight firms)
|
Firm
|
Address
|
Date declared in default
|
Haich & Associates Limited formerly 14Lights Limited, NPD International Limited (FRN 791582)
|
61 Bridge Street, Kington, England, HR5 3DJ
|
11/06/2024
|
Broadlands Partnership (FRN 402268)
|
41 Ludlow Street Penarth Vale of Glamorgan CF64 1EX
|
14/06/2024
|
Elliot Financial Services Limited (FRN
|
31 Rutland Square, Edinburgh, EH1 2BW
|
20/06/2024
|
Mackie Wealth Management Limited (FRN 498322)
|
21 Windsor Esplanade, Cardiff, CS10 5SG
|
20/06/2024
|
MacInnes & Bottomley (FRN
|
101 West Nile Street, Glasgow, G1 2SD
|
27/06/2024
|
Holistic Pension Transfer Specialists Limited trading as HPTS (FRN 747407)
|
Unit 02F, The Glass Yard, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8JY
|
03/07/2024
|
J Monroe Limited trading as Compendium Wealth, Summit Wealth Management (FRN 791232)
|
Hinksey, Birchington Close, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 3TF
|
04/07/2024
|
Ozen Financial Services Limited (FRN 670187)
|
Capital Office, Kemp House, 152-160 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX
|
05/07/2024
