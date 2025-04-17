FSCS
|Printable version
FSCS confirms five firms were declared in default in February and March 2025
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
Customers who may be owed money by these firms can see details about how to make a claim by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/making-a-claim.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation if certain requirements are met.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.
Fiona Kidy, Chief Financial and People Officer at FSCS said: “FSCS is here to protect consumers across the UK and to contribute to financial stability. We’re letting consumers know that compensation may be available if they’ve lost money because a financial services firm they dealt with has failed. Customers who claim directly with us keep 100% of any compensation.”
Visit www.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on Freephone 0800 678 1100 or +44 20 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2025/april/firms-in-default-february-march-2025/
Latest News from
FSCS
Basildon Credit Union Limited declared in default: FSCS to protect its 498 members18/03/2025 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Basildon Credit Union Limited which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS confirms 4 firms declared in default in December 2024 and January 202511/02/2025 10:25:00
FSCS has confirmed that the four firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
London Community Credit Union Limited declared in default: FSCS to protect its 18,335 members23/01/2025 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of London Community Credit Union Limited (LCCU) which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS announces 2025/26 management expenses budget of £103.6m10/01/2025 14:10:00
Today FSCS publishes its Budget Update, which outlines its proposed 2025/26 management expenses.
FSCS confirms unchanged 2024/25 levy of £265m and provides early indication for 2025/2619/11/2024 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) yesterday published its latest Outlook levy update for 2024/25. It also provides an early indication of the 2025/26 levy.
Top 6 things people get wrong about FSCS29/10/2024 09:20:00
In this article we’re talking about the mistakes that people often make about FSCS. These are the topics we most often get questions about and they’re also things that have been misreported about us over the years.
FCA and PRA appoint new Chair of the FSCS01/10/2024 09:17:00
The FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) have appointed Elizabeth Passey as Chair of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme’s (FSCS) board. She will take up the role today on 1 October 2024.
FSCS confirms eight firms were declared in default in June and July 202408/08/2024 12:25:00
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.
Supporting our local community in 2023/2431/07/2024 11:20:00
Helping people get back on track is at the heart of what we do at FSCS. We’re dedicated to making a difference for our customers, and the same goes for our local community. Here’s a roundup of the volunteering work we did in 2023/24, as part of our commitment to being a responsible business.