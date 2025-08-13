FSCS confirms five firms were declared in default in June and July 2025

FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.

Customers who may be owed money by these firms can find out how to make a claim by visiting the FSCS website.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation if certain requirements are met.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.

Andrew Bower, Head of Customer Support at FSCS yesterday said:

“No matter what your personal situation is, we know that losing your money when a financial firm fails can be incredibly stressful. That’s why we aim to make it as quick and easy as possible for customers to make a claim via our online claims service. Our customer support team is also readily available to help at every stage of the process.”

Visit our website if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).

Click here for the full press release