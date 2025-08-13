FSCS
|Printable version
FSCS confirms five firms were declared in default in June and July 2025
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
Customers who may be owed money by these firms can find out how to make a claim by visiting the FSCS website.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation if certain requirements are met.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.
Andrew Bower, Head of Customer Support at FSCS yesterday said:
“No matter what your personal situation is, we know that losing your money when a financial firm fails can be incredibly stressful. That’s why we aim to make it as quick and easy as possible for customers to make a claim via our online claims service. Our customer support team is also readily available to help at every stage of the process.”
Visit our website if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2025/aug/five-firms-in-default-june-july-2025/
Latest News from
FSCS
FSCS’s 2024/25 Annual Report highlights another strong year for recovering compensation costs and processing customer claims04/07/2025 09:20:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) continued to build on its strong foundations and strengthen its core capabilities during 2024/25.
FSCS confirms reduced levy of £356m for 2025/26 and £56m of recoveries in 2024/2527/05/2025 16:20:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) recently (22 May 2025) published its spring Outlook including the latest update on the annual levy for 2025/26.
FSCS confirms five firms were declared in default in February and March 202517/04/2025 13:15:00
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
Basildon Credit Union Limited declared in default: FSCS to protect its 498 members18/03/2025 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Basildon Credit Union Limited which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS confirms 4 firms declared in default in December 2024 and January 202511/02/2025 10:25:00
FSCS has confirmed that the four firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
London Community Credit Union Limited declared in default: FSCS to protect its 18,335 members23/01/2025 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of London Community Credit Union Limited (LCCU) which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS announces 2025/26 management expenses budget of £103.6m10/01/2025 14:10:00
Today FSCS publishes its Budget Update, which outlines its proposed 2025/26 management expenses.
FSCS confirms unchanged 2024/25 levy of £265m and provides early indication for 2025/2619/11/2024 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) yesterday published its latest Outlook levy update for 2024/25. It also provides an early indication of the 2025/26 levy.