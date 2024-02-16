FSCS
FSCS confirms nine firms have been declared in default in December 2023 and January 2024
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation
FSCS has confirmed that the nine firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claim themselves.
Customers who are owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and can’t pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, and FSCS also protects insurance, investments, financial and mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.
Sarah Marin, FSCS’s Chief Customer Officer, said “We’re proud to be able to help when financial companies fail. Our customers come from all walks of life and are often vulnerable. Over the last 12 months, our team of claims handlers have helped thousands of people get the compensation they’re due, and while we know it’s a stressful time, we’ll do all we can to make the compensation process simple and straightforward.”
Visit claims.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X.
Declarations by FSCS from 1 December 2023 to 31 January 2024 (nine firms):
- Quadros Financial Solutions Ltd (FRN 764760) 78 Birmingham Street, Oldbury, B69 4EB
- Bluesky Wealth Management Ltd, trading as Pensions Matter (FRN 446963) 79 Caroline Street, Birmingham, B3 1UP
- IFS Aegis Ltd, formerly Authorised Financial Advisors Ltd (FRN 587982) Unit 404 Stonehouse Park, Sperry Way, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire, GL10 3UT
- Houghton Edwards LLP (FRN 591926) Ranworth House 87 London Road Worcester WR5 2DZ
- Rowanmoor Personal Pensions Ltd, trading as Rowanmoor (FRN 458260) One Glass Wharf, Bristol, BS2 0ZX
- The Chambers Partnership Ltd (FRN 495472) Beechfield House, Winterton Way, Lyme Green Business Park, Macclesfield, Cheshire, SK11 0LP
- D & G Financial Services Ltd, trading as D&G Insurance Services, AWC Insurance Services (FRN 208521) 23A Harraton Terrace, Durham Road, Birtley, County Durham, DH3 2QGD
- Niche Independent Financial Advisers Ltd (FRN 472635) 9 Pye Corner, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9ES
- Smith Holdings Ltd, trading as Life Time Independent (FRN 441726) Bramley House, 56 Bramhall Lane South, Bramhall, Stockport, Cheshire, SK7 1AH
