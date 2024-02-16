FSCS confirms nine firms have been declared in default in December 2023 and January 2024

Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation

FSCS has confirmed that the nine firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claim themselves.

Customers who are owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and can’t pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, and FSCS also protects insurance, investments, financial and mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.

Sarah Marin, FSCS’s Chief Customer Officer, said “We’re proud to be able to help when financial companies fail. Our customers come from all walks of life and are often vulnerable. Over the last 12 months, our team of claims handlers have helped thousands of people get the compensation they’re due, and while we know it’s a stressful time, we’ll do all we can to make the compensation process simple and straightforward.”

Visit claims.fscs.org.uk if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X.

Declarations by FSCS from 1 December 2023 to 31 January 2024 (nine firms):

Media enquiries:

Email: publicrelations@fscs.org.uk