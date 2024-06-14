FSCS confirms nine firms were declared in default in April and May 2024

Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation

FSCS has confirmed that the nine firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.

Customers who may be owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.

Emma Barrow, Head of Communications at FSCS, said: “FSCS is here to protect consumers and contribute to financial stability. We provide a free and independent service to get people back on track when financial firms fail. It doesn't take long to put a claim in online and there is help available from our expert claims handlers if customers need it.”

Visit the FSCS claims portal if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

Defaults declared by FSCS from 1 April 2024 to 31 May 2024 (9 firms):



