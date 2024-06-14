FSCS
FSCS confirms nine firms were declared in default in April and May 2024
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation
FSCS has confirmed that the nine firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
Customers who may be owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts. FSCS also protects pensions, financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans.
Emma Barrow, Head of Communications at FSCS, said: “FSCS is here to protect consumers and contribute to financial stability. We provide a free and independent service to get people back on track when financial firms fail. It doesn't take long to put a claim in online and there is help available from our expert claims handlers if customers need it.”
Visit the FSCS claims portal if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
For the latest FSCS news and information visit www.fscs.org.uk or follow @FSCS on X (Twitter).
Defaults declared by FSCS from 1 April 2024 to 31 May 2024 (9 firms):
|
Firm
|
Address
|
Date declared in default
|
Castle & Crystal Credit Union Ltd (FRN 213711)
|
25 New Street, Dudley, DY1 1LT
|
21 May 2024
|
Chestergate Financial Services Ltd, formerly Bradshaw Bennet Independent Financial Advisers Ltd (FRN 459990)
|
The Cooney Building Riseley's Passage (Off Chestergate) Macclesfield Cheshire SK11 6DG
|
14 May 2024
|
Alexander David Securities Ltd (FPN 469150)
|
49 Queen Victoria Street London EC4N 4SA
|
30 April 2024
|
Atlantic Investors (Scotland) Ltd (FRN 182565)
|
180 West Regent Street Glasgow Lanarkshire G2 4RW
|
19 April 2024
|
PH7 Wealth Management Ltd, formerly The Pension Place Ltd trading as PH7 Mortgages, PH7 Insurance Brokers (FRN 842598)
|
Churchill House Third Floor 60 Bank Parade Burnley BB11 1TS
|
12 April 2024
|
WR Simon Ashley Silver Independent Financial Advisor Ltd (FRN 209539)
|
38 Dunford Road, Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, HD9 2DP
|
12 April 2024
|
Go IFA Ltd, formerly Stevton Ltd, trading as Go IFA Ltd, Go IFAs (FRN 530741)
|
124 City Road London EC1V 2NX
|
10 April 2024
|
Oakwood Financial Management LLP (FRN 225473)
|
Bayley House 22-23 Bayley Lane Coventry West Midlands CV1 5RJ
|
10 April 2024
|
Finsbury Financial Ltd, trading as Finsbury (FRN 503294
|
South Building Upper Farm Wootton St Lawrence Basingstoke Hampshire RG23 8PE
|
9 April 2024
Media enquiries
Email: publicrelations@fscs.org.uk
