FSCS confirms seven firms have been declared in default in June and July 2023
Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation
FSCS has confirmed that the seven firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claim themselves. Customers who are owed money by these firms can see how they’re protected by visiting the FSCS website at https://www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover/.
If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and cannot pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.
We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, as well as pensions. FSCS also protects financial advice, insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, debt management and funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.
Chief Communications Officer at FSCS, Lila Pleban, yesterday said:
“In the last financial year, FSCS paid out over £400m in compensation, helping almost 68,000 people get back on track financially. We know it’s stressful when a firm goes bust owing its customers money but our expert claims handlers do everything they can to make our free compensation process as easy as possible.”
Visit https://claims.fscs.org.uk/ if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.
Declarations by FSCS from 1 June 2023 to 31 July 2023 (seven firms):
- Thomas Financial Ltd (FRN 473555) The Hollies, Isca Road, Caerleon, Newport, Gwent, NP18 1QG
- MacFarlaine & Brooks IFA Ltd (FRN 612753) 651a Mauldeth Road, West Chorlton, Manchester M21 7SA
- Wealthmasters Financial Management Ltd trading as Gryphon Capital, Invictus Wealth, Sydney Charles UK (FRN 536087) Atlantic House, Charnwood Park, Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan, CF31 3PL
- Prism Independent Financial Advisers Ltd (FRN 515431) 22 Risca Road Newport Gwent NP20 4JW
- Maymont Wealth Limited formerly GWM Investment Management Limited t/a Discover Wealth (FRN 629098) 3rd Floor, 33 Bruton Street, London, W1J 6QU
- Cheshire Trafford U.K. Limited formerly Cheshire Trafford (Yorkshire) & Co. Limited (FRN 115194) 34 St. Augustines Gate, Hedon, East Yorkshire, HU12 8EX
- Temple Park Financial Services (FRN 163459) 12 Templegate Walk, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS15 0EU
