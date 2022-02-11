FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below have gone out of business

Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation

FSCS has confirmed that the 12 firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and FSCS believes they are unable to meet any claims themselves. This means that any customers who are owed money by them can see how they’re protected by visiting our What we cover page.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and can't pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, and also protects insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, and debt management. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.

Sarah Marin, FSCS’s Chief Customer Officer, yesterday said

“FSCS’s protection increases consumer confidence when buying financial products and services, and our compensation helps put customers back on track if firms should fail. We encourage customers to claim directly with FSCS via our website, which provides the easy-to-use service they expect. Help is on hand throughout the process, with claims experts available through web chat or over the phone.”

Visit our claims site if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

Declarations by FSCS from 1 December 2021 to 31 January 2022 (12 firms):

All Flintshire Credit Union Ltd (FRN 213641), Estate House, 26 High Street, Flintshire, CH8 7LH.

Argent Wealth Limited t/a Orchard Financial Planners, Morley James Asset Management (FRN 515379), Evolve Building, Cygnet Way, Houghton le Spring, DH45 5QY.

Channel One Financial Planning LLP t/a Channel One Financial Services (FRN 542078), Unit C12, Ledston Luck Enterprise Park, Leeds, LS25 7BF.

Financial Planning Solutions (UK) Limited (FRN 453409), Richmond House, 65 High Street, Thornbury, Bristol, BS35 2AP.

Foresight Financial Services Limited t/a Foresight (FRN 479805), 30 Dysgwylfa Sketty, Swansea, SA2 9BG.

FT Stockbrokers Limited (FRN 477850), Unit A1/E, Crabtree Road, Thorpe Industrial Estate, Egham, TW20 8RN.

Hamilton Rose Wealth Management Limited t/a Athena Wealth t/a www.theisaexpert.co.uk (FRN 650305), Holly Farm, Clipstone Road, Mansfield, NG21 9JD.

Midland Independent Financial Services Limited formerly The Mortgage Shop (1977) Limited T/A (FRN 304129), 153 Avon Road, Cannock, WS11 1LF.

PWH Financial Planning Ltd t/a WGN Wealth Management (FRN 506351), Victoria House, 14a Bradford Road, Leeds, LS20 8NH.

PWM Advisers Limited (FRN 466612), 5 Green Lane, Cardrona, Peebles, Scottish Borders, EH45 9LJ.

South Coast Trade Centre Limited (FRN 452440), 10 East Street, Fareham Hants, PO16 0BN.

The Energy Advisory Centre (UK) Limited (FRN 679388), 1st Floor, 24 Blythswood Square, Glasgow, G2 4BG.

