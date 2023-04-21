FSCS has confirmed that the 17 firms below have gone out of business, and it is accepting claims against them

Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation

FSCS has confirmed that the 17 firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and FSCS believes they are unable to meet any claims themselves. This means that any customers who are owed money can see how they’re protected by visiting FSCS here – https://www.fscs.org.uk/what-we-cover/.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and can't pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, and also protects insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, pensions, financial advice, debt management plans and pre-paid funeral plans. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.

Lila Pleban, FSCS’s Chief Communications Officer, said:

“We know it’s stressful when a financial firm stops trading but owes you money. That’s why we have specially trained claims handlers here to help you through the process. We’ll also keep you up to date with our progress every step of the way. In the last 12 months we’ve helped almost 68,000 people receive the compensation they’re due.”

Visit https://claims.fscs.org.uk/ if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

Declarations by FSCS from 1 February to 31 March 2023 (17 firms):

Alexander Sloan Financial Planning Limited (FRN 190674), 38 Cadogan Street Glasgow G2 7HF

Bailey Richards Wealth Management Limited (FRN 583487), Suite 4 Earlshouse Earlsway Team Valley Gateshead Tyne & Wear NE11 0RY

Corporate Benefits Consulting Limited (FRN 516965), 8 Sandyford Place Glasgow G3 7NB

DAC Pensions Limited formerly Davies & Co SSAS Solutions Limited ta DAC Pensions (FRN 77472), Potton House Wyboston Lakes Great North Road Wyboston Bedford MK44

FP Consulting Limited t/a The Salmon Partnership, RMS Wealth Management (FRN 195084) 3 Birch House Harris Business Park Hanbury Road Bromsgrove B60 4DJ

Help Financial Limited formerly Sterling Wealth Limited A I Financial Management Limited (FRN 653104) Grove House, 2nd Floor 774 - 780 Wilmslow Road Didsbury Manchester M20 2DR

H&F Financial Limited (FRN 778297) 7 Oldfield Drive Wouldham Rochester Kent ME1 3GP United Kingdom

Hudson Foster Financial Services Limited t/a Hudson Foster & Co, Great Benefits Financial (FRN 131285) Carlton House Grammar School Street Bradford BD1 4NS United Kingdom

Kings (FRN 197285), Maidstone, ME14 2DQ

Northern Provident Investments Limited, formerly Money Labs Ltd, ISA Lab (FRN 647948) 152-160 Kemp House City Road London EC1V 2NX on 14 December 2014

Optimise Wealth Management Limited (FRN 812526) 34 Lincoln Road Northwood HA6 1LD United Kingdom

Osborn Wealth Management Limited formerly Pace Ward Financial Limited (FRN 232576) 2 Etruria Valley Office Village Forge Lane Festival Park Stoke on Trent Staffordshire ST1 5RQ

Portal Financial Services LLP, formerly Portafina LLP (FRN 197295) Portal House Sunderland Quay Culpeper Close Rochester Kent, ME2 4HN

PLANET PENSIONS LIMITED s.r.o., v likvidaci t/a Square Mile International Financial, s.r.o. (FRN 526293) 4 Chartwell Gardens Appleton Warrington WA4 5HZ United Kingdom

RSS&L Limited (774374) St James House 65 Mere Green Road Sutton Coldfield West Midlands B75 5BY England

The London Trading Company (UK) Limited t/a Lontrad, TCM Wealth Management (FRN 678985) 4 Old Park Lane Mayfair London W1K 1QW England

WGL Altrincham Limited, formerly Whitehead Group Limited/Whitehead & Partners Limited (FRN 118229) Whitehead House Pacific Road, Broadheath Altrincham Cheshire WA14 5BJ

