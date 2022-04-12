FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below have been declared in default

Regular notice that consumers could be in line for compensation.

FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below are in default – which means they have gone out of business and FSCS believes they are unable to meet any claims themselves. This means that any customers who are owed money by them can see how they’re protected by visiting our What we cover page.

If a regulated financial firm is no longer trading and can't pay a customer’s claim, FSCS can step in to pay compensation.

We’re independent and our service is free to customers. Our protection covers money held in bank, building society and credit union accounts, and also protects insurance, investments, mortgage advice and arranging, and debt management. Customers keep all the compensation they’re owed when they claim directly through us.

Fiona Kidy, FSCS’s Chief Financial Officer, said:

"FSCS has been getting customers back on track for more than 20 years. Our key aims of protecting consumers and contributing to financial stability are as important as ever. We apply our rules in a consistent and impartial manner and deliver our service with efficiency."

Visit our Claims site if you wish to make a claim with FSCS against any of these firms. You can also contact our Customer Services Team on 0800 678 1100 or 020 7741 4100, or by email at enquiries@fscs.org.uk.

Declarations by FSCS from 1 February to 31 March 2022 (five firms):

John Dyer (Life & Pensions) Ltd (FRN 125135), 100 Walter Road, Swansea, SA1 5QE

Perry Prowse (Insurance Consultants) Ltd (FRN 311916), Hampton House, 23 Longbrook Street, Exeter, EX4 6AB

Philip Griffin & Associates (FRN 139008), Langburn Bank, Castleton, Whitby, North Yorkshire, YO21 2EU

SDSC (Midlands) Ltd, formerly t/a SJL Wealth Management Ltd (FRN 496209), Vicarage Corner House, 219 Burton Road, Derby, Derbyshire, DE23 6AE

Strathkelvin Credit Union Ltd (FRN 213891), 3 Catherine St, Kirkintilloch, Glasgow, G66 1JB

