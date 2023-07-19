FSCS publishes its 2022/23 Annual Report and Class Statements

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) helped approximately 68,000 customers (see Notes for Editors) get their lives back on track during 2022/23. FSCS either paid customers compensation or enabled them to transfer to a new financial provider for their investment or insurance policy.

In its Annual Report and Accounts and Class Statements published yesterday, FSCS outlines the vital work it carried out during the past financial year.

Report highlights include:

FSCS’s total compensation costs were £403m. The majority of claims were in relation to investment and pension advice, as well as self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator failures. There were also a number of claims paid out to customers for insurance firm failures from previous financial years.

FSCS paid compensation to customers who had experienced losses from 563 different authorised financial services firms, including the 64 that FSCS declared in default in 2022/23.

In total, more than 430 firms were investigated to confirm their solvency status, and to confirm whether any of their former customers would have eligible claims.

Uncompensated losses on upheld pensions claims amounted to more than £75m.

In 2022/23, FSCS recovered a total of £15m, of which approximately £12m was used to offset our levies. The remaining £3m was passed on to customers whose claims were above the organisation’s compensation limits.

FSCS’s customer satisfaction score increased from a 12-month average of 84% in 2021/22, to 86% in 2022/23.

Fiona Kidy, FSCS’s Chief Financial Officer, yesterday said:

“The past year has been dominated by the rising cost of living, which in turn has also led to a greater focus on people’s personal finances. In connection to this, there has also been a greater focus on the protection that FSCS and other organisations offer. “Highlighting the importance of FSCS protection and our limits was the near insolvency of Silicon Valley Bank UK Ltd (SVB UK) at the end of the financial year. During March, our bank and savings protection checker received more than 100,000 checks in a single week. This is approximately four times the usual amount. “Although FSCS ultimately did not need to step in, I’m very proud that my colleagues pulled out all the stops to ensure we were ready to help SVB UK’s customers. “As ever, we look forward to the year ahead safe in the knowledge that we are prepared for any challenges that may arise. FSCS will continue to play an important role in building consumer trust and confidence in financial services.”

FSCS’s Annual Report and Accounts and Class Statements are available to download as PDFs from the FSCS website.

