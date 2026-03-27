FSCS
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FSCS sets out new five-year strategy that delivers value for consumers, industry and the wider financial system
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has published its new five-year strategy for 2026-2031, setting out how it will continue to support financial stability, by giving consumers confidence, continuity and compensation quickly and efficiently when firms fail.
- New five-year strategy from FSCS sets out priorities for 2026-2031
- Strategy will focus on three core priorities: delivering timely, high quality customer outcomes, a strong purpose and performance‑led culture, and value for consumers, industry and the wider financial system.
Setting a clear ambition to remain accessible and efficient for customers, valued by industry, and a cornerstone of financial stability, FSCS will focus on three core priorities:
- continuing to optimise its claims model to deliver timely, high quality customer outcomes at any level of demand;
- embedding a strong purpose and performance-led culture that matches purposefulness with the highest standards of delivery; and
- acting as a responsible steward of the levy payers’ funds by operating efficiently, collaboratively and maximising recoveries.
Martyn Beauchamp, Chief Executive of FSCS, said: “FSCS protection helps people feel confident to save and invest, with 76% telling us they are more likely to do so when FSCS protection is available*. That confidence dividend delivers value beyond compensation alone — not just for consumers, but for the industry that funds our work and for the wider UK financial system.
“This strategy reaffirms our role in supporting financial stability by providing UK consumers with confidence, continuity and fair compensation when firms fail. It sets out how we will deliver that role with purpose, clarity and discipline, and with the readiness to respond effectively, whatever tomorrow brings.”
FSCS is the UK’s statutory financial compensation scheme, protecting customers of authorised financial services firms when they fail or stop trading. Independent and funded by the financial services industry, FSCS provides a free service for consumers. It plays a central role in supporting confidence and stability across the financial system by paying compensation and enabling continuity when firms fail.
To find out more about FSCS’s Strategy for 2026–2031, visit: www.fscs.org.uk/strategy.
Media enquiries
Email: publicrelations@fscs.org.uk
Contact: Farah Baldock, 07730 668 558.
*Base: 1,072 UK adults aged 18+ Source: FSCS/2CV, November 2025
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2026/march/fscs-new-five-year-strategy/
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