FSCS
|Printable version
FSCS steps in to protect 258 members of failed Tullycarnet Credit Union Limited
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Tullycarnet Credit Union Limited which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS will compensate most of the 258 members within seven working days. FSCS expects the total compensation for the credit union to be just over £81,000.
FSCS is working closely with Tullycarnet Credit Union Limited to ensure all eligible members receive their money as quickly as possible. However, it may take longer to issue payments where customer contact information is missing or incomplete.
Anyone who believes they still have money in an account with the credit union but has not received a compensation cheque from FSCS by 25 November 2025 should contact Barry O’Donnell of HM Chartered Accountants.
Matthew Phillips, Head of Deposits at FSCS said: “Members of Tullycarnet Credit Union Limited can be reassured that their money is protected and FSCS is committed to helping members recover their funds quickly.
“Most members will automatically receive a cheque from FSCS within seven days and do not need to take any action.”
A dedicated page on the FSCS website includes questions and answers, which may be useful for members of Tullycarnet Credit Union Limited.
For more information on how FSCS protects money in current or savings accounts with credit unions, banks and building societies, please visit the FSCS website and our ‘What we cover’ page.
For any further questions about Tullycarnet Credit Union Limited contact the liquidator Barry O’Donnell, HM Chartered Accountants, 6th Floor, East Tower, Lanyon Plaza, 8 Lanyon Place, Belfast BT1 3LP, or telephone on 028 90445100, alternatively e-mail barry@hm-accountants.com.
Original article link: https://www.fscs.org.uk/media/press/2025/nov/fscs-steps-in-to-protect-258-members-of-tullycarnet-credit-union/
Latest News from
FSCS
FSCS welcomes higher deposit protection limit of £120,000 – giving people confidence their money is protected18/11/2025 14:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) welcomes today’s announcement by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) confirming that the FSCS deposit protection limit will rise to £120,000 from 1 December 2025.
FSCS confirms unchanged levy this year and signals early forecast for 2026/2713/11/2025 09:10:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) yesterday published its latest Outlook levy update for 2025/26. It also provides an early view of its forecasts for 2026/27.
FSCS steps in to protect over 16,000 policyholders of failed insurer Premier Insurance Company Limited16/10/2025 16:10:00
Gibraltar-based insurer Premier Insurance Company Limited has stopped trading and was declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) on 14 October 2025.
Waltham Forest Council Employee Credit Union Limited, trading as Forest Savers, declared in default: FSCS to protect its 675 members20/08/2025 10:25:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Waltham Forest Council Employee Credit Union Limited (WFCECU), trading as Forest Savers, which has stopped trading and is now in default.
FSCS confirms five firms were declared in default in June and July 202513/08/2025 10:20:00
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.
FSCS’s 2024/25 Annual Report highlights another strong year for recovering compensation costs and processing customer claims04/07/2025 09:20:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) continued to build on its strong foundations and strengthen its core capabilities during 2024/25.
FSCS confirms reduced levy of £356m for 2025/26 and £56m of recoveries in 2024/2527/05/2025 16:20:00
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) recently (22 May 2025) published its spring Outlook including the latest update on the annual levy for 2025/26.
FSCS confirms five firms were declared in default in February and March 202517/04/2025 13:15:00
FSCS has confirmed that the five firms below were declared in default in the last two months – which means they have gone out of business and are unable to meet any claims themselves.