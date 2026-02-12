Innovation Agency
|Printable version
Fuel poverty project sets health equalities example
A project to reduce the impact of fuel poverty on vulnerable people is being promoted nationally as an example of how to tackle health inequalities.
Health Innovation North West Coast has led the scheme in Cheshire and Merseyside which has focused on adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and children with pre-school wheeze.
It uses insights derived from data to coordinate services for people whose condition may be exacerbated by living in cold homes.
A poster that explains the work has now been adopted as part of NHS England’s Core20PLUS5 approach to reducing healthcare inequalities.
It illustrates how the programme brought together partners from the NHS, local government and the voluntary sector to deliver the scheme, and how up to 450,000 households in the region are affected by fuel poverty.
The programme used data insights to target individuals who would benefit most from an intervention and to coordinate resources across the various sectors without having to introducing new services.
The poster also underlines the scheme’s impact, including a 10 per cent reduction in GP appointments among the target group.
The work was submitted to the National Healthcare Inequalities Improvement Programme by Rhiannon Clarke, Senior Programme Manager at Health Innovation North West Coast in her role as a Core20PLUS5 ambassador.
Rhiannon is one of two Core20PLUS5 ambassadors at Health Innovation North West Coast. The other is Public Involvement Lead Debbie Parkinson.
Rhiannon yesterday said:
“The role of the Core20PLUS5 ambassadors is to share their experiences with colleagues so we can push health equalities up the agenda together.
“I’m really pleased with the outcome of the work we’ve done locally to mitigate the impact of fuel poverty on some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.
“That’s why I’m doubly pleased to share it with colleagues in other parts of the country who may be able to learn something from what we’ve done to narrow the inequality gap in their areas.”
Sara Javid, Senior Manager Strategic Partnerships – Healthcare Inequalities, NHS England, yesterday said:
“Rhiannon has successfully shown how data-led population health management and Core20PLUS5 targeting can translate into earlier intervention for people most at risk.
“Rhiannon’s work is an excellent example of prevention in practice. She has shown us that connecting existing services around a shared population health intelligence approach can strengthen early identification, improve coordination across partners and demonstrate real value for both communities and the health and care system.
“One of the key strengths of this model is the quantifiable outcomes that Rhiannon has measured both in saving GP appointment time and economic savings. This is a scalable, evidence-informed model that supports integrated care systems to embed proactive, place-based action and deliver sustainable improvement in outcomes for those who need it the most.”
Read more on our website about how data is driving the fuel poverty mitigation project.
Original article link: https://www.healthinnovationnwc.nhs.uk/news/Fuel-poverty-project-sets-health-equalities-example
|
Latest News from
Innovation Agency
Implementing Martha’s Rule: from permission to empowerment15/01/2026 12:25:00
Martha’s Rule is a National Patient Safety Initiative that gives patients, families and staff the right to ask for a rapid review if they are worried someone’s condition is getting worse.
Exporting Ideas, Importing Innovation: North West’s Dublin visit10/11/2025 16:20:00
The spirit of innovation and international collaboration was alive as a vibrant trade delegation – representing nine health and life sciences companies from Greater Manchester and three from the Liverpool City Region – embarked on a two-day mission to Dublin, Ireland.
Initiative brings high blood pressure under control07/11/2025 15:20:00
Patients in Cheshire and Merseyside are benefiting from an innovative project to improve the management of high blood pressure (BP).
Perinatal care package continues to deliver04/11/2025 09:10:00
A package of measures aimed at boosting care for preterm babies and their families continues to deliver improvements five years after its introduction.
Partnerships pave the way to better outcomes29/10/2025 09:10:00
The incoming chief executive of NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria has urged health and care leaders to strengthen cross-sector partnerships to help the region tackle its most intractable challenges.
Hospitals trial test to speed up diagnosis of children with infections28/10/2025 09:10:00
An innovative 15-minute blood test which can fast-track the diagnosis of children with potentially life-threatening conditions is being trialled by the NHS in Liverpool this winter.
Novartis partnership opportunity for “best access to the best care”24/10/2025 12:25:00
Senior health and life science leaders from across Cheshire and Merseyside (C&M), Novartis UK and the Office for Life Sciences, met in Liverpool for a full day of in-person learning to set ambitions and agree priorities for an exciting new partnership.
Health Innovation North 2025: Innovation in a time of change08/10/2025 10:25:00
The four northern Health Innovation Networks were proud to come together in Leeds on 1 Oct 2025 to convene the second Health Innovation North conference.
Empowering patients and upskilling clinicians to tackle overprescribing03/10/2025 12:25:00
As the Health Innovation Network’s Polypharmacy: Getting the Balance Right programme draws to a close, a suite of new reports highlights its transformative impact on patient safety and clinical practice across England.