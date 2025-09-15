Hosted by YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, Fuelling the Future of Public Procurement brought together industry leaders to discuss developments in alternatively fuelled fleet vehicles and the decarbonisation challenges facing the public sector.

The event, which was YPO’s first Public Sector Procurement Fleet event, took place near Sherburn in Elmet, Leeds on Wednesday 10th September 2025.

The day’s talks and speeches covered topics from how to transition to electric vehicles, food waste collection legislation changes and how specialist refuse vehicles can be used across Yorkshire and the UK.

James Farrar, Chief Executive of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, delivered the event’s keynote speech, speaking about York City Council’s ambitions to decarbonise transport fleets and be a net-zero carbon city by 2030.

Speaking of the event, James Farrar, said: “Across York and North Yorkshire, we’re exploring ways to transition to cleaner, more sustainable practices – and transport is at the heart of this. YPO’s Fuelling the Future of Public Procurement helped to set out the challenges faced in this endeavour, but, more importantly, ensured we moved in the same direction as we head towards a more sustainable, cleaner transport sector. Only through effective collaboration across industry will we collectively achieve the benefits of decarbonisation.”

Managing Director of YPO, Simon Hill, said: “The challenge of decarbonising our transport solutions is one local governments and organisations across the country need to grapple with. We are constantly exploring ways we can provide the public sector with cost-effective solutions to decarbonise operations. Today’s speeches and discussions show that only when industry comes together, we can work effectively to share innovations, explore solutions, and ensure we deliver a more sustainable future.”

Wider attendees of the event included System Edstrom, North Yorkshire Council, Wakefield Council and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

YPO is one of the largest public sector buying organisations in the UK. Fully owned by 13 local government member authorities, YPO has also established formal relationships with further 71 organisations - known as associate member authorities - across local government and the wider public sector.