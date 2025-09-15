YPO
|Printable version
Fuelling the future of public procurement
Hosted by YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, Fuelling the Future of Public Procurement brought together industry leaders to discuss developments in alternatively fuelled fleet vehicles and the decarbonisation challenges facing the public sector.
The event, which was YPO’s first Public Sector Procurement Fleet event, took place near Sherburn in Elmet, Leeds on Wednesday 10th September 2025.
The day’s talks and speeches covered topics from how to transition to electric vehicles, food waste collection legislation changes and how specialist refuse vehicles can be used across Yorkshire and the UK.
James Farrar, Chief Executive of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, delivered the event’s keynote speech, speaking about York City Council’s ambitions to decarbonise transport fleets and be a net-zero carbon city by 2030.
Speaking of the event, James Farrar, said: “Across York and North Yorkshire, we’re exploring ways to transition to cleaner, more sustainable practices – and transport is at the heart of this. YPO’s Fuelling the Future of Public Procurement helped to set out the challenges faced in this endeavour, but, more importantly, ensured we moved in the same direction as we head towards a more sustainable, cleaner transport sector. Only through effective collaboration across industry will we collectively achieve the benefits of decarbonisation.”
Managing Director of YPO, Simon Hill, said: “The challenge of decarbonising our transport solutions is one local governments and organisations across the country need to grapple with. We are constantly exploring ways we can provide the public sector with cost-effective solutions to decarbonise operations. Today’s speeches and discussions show that only when industry comes together, we can work effectively to share innovations, explore solutions, and ensure we deliver a more sustainable future.”
Wider attendees of the event included System Edstrom, North Yorkshire Council, Wakefield Council and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.
YPO is one of the largest public sector buying organisations in the UK. Fully owned by 13 local government member authorities, YPO has also established formal relationships with further 71 organisations - known as associate member authorities - across local government and the wider public sector.
Original article link: https://www.ypo.co.uk/news-and-events/news/fuelling-the-future-of-public-procurement
|Events
Latest News from
YPO
YPO shortlisted for Yorkshire Excellence awards29/08/2025 12:15:00
YPO has been shortlisted as finalists in the Workplace Wellbeing category at the 2025 Yorkshire Excellence in HR Awards!
YPO Joins Katie Piper for NSPCC Kindness Challenge21/08/2025 15:15:15
As part of YPO’s ongoing partnership with the NSPCC, YPO employees supported Katie Piper, OBE’s book launch, ‘Your Greatest Gift’, in Trafalgar Square as part of the NSPCC’s Kindness Challenge in aid of ChildLine.
YPO Launch International Recruitment Framework14/08/2025 11:05:00
A first-of-its-kind framework has been launched on June 24th 2025 to provide local authorities across the UK with a compliant and ethical route to market when they undertake overseas recruitment of adults and children’s social workers as part of their overall recruitment strategies.
Outwood Out There Inspiring Young Change Makers25/07/2025 10:15:00
Outwood Grange Academies Trust has launched a bold new initiative to inspire the next generation of changemakers.
YPO and Brownlee Foundation Host Flagship Event02/07/2025 11:05:00
The Brownlee Foundation visited Wakefield this week, teaming up with YPO to host a special flagship event in West Yorkshire.
YPO Supplier Summit 2025 Shaping Tomorrow Together30/06/2025 13:25:00
On Tuesday 29th April, the public sector supplier community gathered in Halifax for the biggest ever YPO Supplier Summit.
YPO crowned champions at wellbeing awards16/06/2025 09:10:00
YPO took home gold at the Inside Out Awards as we were crowned Public Sector Employer of the Year.
Celebrating Volunteers Week09/06/2025 14:33:00
Volunteers’ Week is an annual UK-wide campaign held from the first Monday in June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers.