Fuelling the school day

Breakfast clubs to help tackle poverty.

Thousands more children will benefit from free breakfasts supported by the Scottish Government.

The Bright Start Breakfasts fund is now open to applications and will provide £3 million so more primary school children can have a nutritious start to the day and parents can benefit from free childcare.

Nearly half of Scotland’s schools already provide breakfast at the start of the school day. The Bright Start Breakfasts funding will support expansion of existing clubs and establishment of new ones, creating more free places for primary school children.

In addition to more breakfast clubs, the Scottish Government is expanding the Extra Time programme, which provides funding for 31 local football clubs and trusts to provide free access to before school, after school and holiday clubs for targeted primary school children from families on low incomes.

Work is also under way in 23 communities to design and deliver further childcare services for priority families.

Visiting a breakfast club at Riverside Primary School in Glasgow Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“We know how important a healthy breakfast can be for children, particularly those most at risk of living in poverty, and breakfast clubs have a crucial role in our mission to eradicate child poverty.

“They help set children up for the day, supporting them to achieve their learning potential, and provide families with childcare, helping more parents to get to work in the morning.

“Applications are open and I encourage anyone who could deliver a breakfast club to contact Inspiring Scotland.”

Celia Tennant, Chief Executive at Inspiring Scotland, said:

“Inspiring Scotland is pleased to be working with Scottish Government to manage the Bright Start Breakfasts fund.

“We are committed to working together to tackle child poverty and improve family wellbeing. We are delighted to see applications starting to come in since launching the fund last Wednesday”

Background

The Bright Start Breakfast fund is being managed by Inspiring Scotland. Guidance on applying to the fund can be found here: Bright Start Breakfasts - Inspiring Scotland.

Inspiring Scotland invites applications from groups and organisations who deliver or want to deliver breakfast clubs, including:

Primary schools

local authorities

third-sector organisations

registered childcare providers

activity providers

parent or volunteer groups

childminding services

Work to design and deliver childcare services for priority families is taking place in 23 Early Adopter Communities across six local authority areas (Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Fife and Shetland).