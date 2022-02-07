Fugitive on the run over alleged drugs plots arrested jogging in Dutch street

One of the UK’s most wanted men was recently (04 February 2022) arrested jogging in a street in the Netherlands.

James ‘Jamie’ Stevenson, 56, was taken into custody after an operation by the National Crime Agency, Dutch National Police and Police Scotland.

Stevenson, of Fishcoates, Rutherglen, was named in an NCA appeal just two weeks ago when a new campaign was launched to trace 12 fugitives.

He was wanted by the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland over the seizure of approximately one tonne of cocaine and 28 million Etizolam ‘street Valium’ tablets.

The cocaine was found in a shipment at the Port of Dover in September 2020 and the tablets were seized following a raid on a suspected pill factory in Kent in June 2020.

Stevenson was also wanted in connection with two suspected arson attacks on properties in the Lanarkshire and Forth Valley areas in May 2020.

After a period of surveillance, he was arrested around midday by a Dutch tactical unit in the southern municipality of Bergen op Zoom alongside another man who was also wanted by Police Scotland.

Both men remain in custody and will face extradition proceedings.

NCA Regional Head of Investigation for Scotland Gerry McLean recently said:

“Stevenson was arrested while jogging and was clearly trying to keep himself fit for a life on the run. "Any arrest of a fugitive over extremely serious allegations is a great result. “The Agency has been working endlessly with Police Scotland and international partners to trace Stevenson and return him to the UK. “It does not matter where fugitives go, we will work with partners like the Dutch National Police who’ve provided superb help, to trace and arrest them.”

Stevenson is the second man to be arrested after the launch of the Most Wanted campaign.

Joshua Hendry, 30, formerly of Walton, Liverpool, was arrested in Marbella, Spain, two days after featuring in the appeal.

Lord Ashcroft, Crimestoppers founder and chair, recently said:

“I’m extremely encouraged to learn of the successful capture of another fugitive, proving how vital our joint Most Wanted campaign is with the NCA in helping to find these individuals. “If you know the whereabouts of any others on our list, you can tell Crimestoppers and stay completely anonymous. Our charity is here for you 24/7 – online and on the phone. By working together, we can help make our communities safer here in the UK and abroad.”

Anyone with information about one of the Most Wanted is urged to call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, and callers in Spain should call the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by CrimeStoppers in the UK (using translation if required).

Alternatively, members of the public can fill out an anonymous online form at the UK charity’s website crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives.