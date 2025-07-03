National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Fugitive people smuggler detained in NCA operation
A wanted people smuggler has been tracked down and arrested in Coventry by the National Crime Agency.
Officers detained 55-year-old Asat Sulieman Mohammad in the Gulson Road area of the city on the evening of Tuesday 1 July.
Mohammad, an Iraqi-born British national, was convicted of people smuggling and being a member of an organised crime group by a court in Ghent, Belgium, in January 2025, but fled before he could be sentenced. He was subsequently given a five-year jail term and 224,000 Euro fine in his absence.
His conviction came as the result of a Belgian police investigation, supported by the NCA.
It found that Mohammad was involved in smuggling migrants to the UK from Belgium, collecting them when they arrived, and then arranging for payments to be made back to other smugglers via the Hawala banking system.
Investigators were able to link Mohammad with a number of attempts to bring migrants to the UK in refrigerated lorries through the port of Zeebrugge.
In one case, in October 2019, Belgian police rescued more than 20 Iraqi and Iranian migrants, including a number of children, who had been locked inside a trailer for more than three days. Distressed, they were found after banging on the inside walls for help.
Mohammad fled Belgium before he was sentenced, triggering a manhunt. NCA officers were brought in to locate him, and were able to track him down in the Coventry area, where specialist officers from the NCA’s Joint International Crime Centre extradition unit last night arrested him.
Following his arrest Mohammad will be taken to Westminster Magistrates where he is due to appear as extradition proceedings to have him returned to Belgium get under way.
Gill Duggan, Head of Europe for NCA International, said:
“Asat Mohammad was convicted in Belgium for playing an important role in the smuggling of migrants to the UK. We will now seek to return him there to serve his prison sentence and ensure justice is done.
“The methods used by Mohammad and his co-conspirators risked the lives of those they transported. In one case migrants, including children, were locked inside sealed lorries for days on end.
“This demonstrates the callous nature of people smuggling gangs who treat people as a commodity to profit from.
“Working with international partners, including Belgium, we are determined to do all we can to target, disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks involved.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/fugitive-people-smuggler-detained-in-nca-operation
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Nine sentenced in France over small boat crossing that left at least four dead02/07/2025 11:15:00
Nine members of a people smuggling network have been sentenced to a total of 64 years in prison over a small boat crossing which left four people dead and another four missing.
Firearms and drugs worth millions discovered in lorry at Dover Port01/07/2025 16:15:00
A haul of 20 firearms, 320 rounds of ammunition and 170kg of ketamine were recovered from a vehicle at Dover Port.
Kent taxi driver told to hand over £100k he made from people smuggling01/07/2025 12:15:00
A taxi driver who was part of a people smuggling network has been ordered to pay back almost £100,000 in proceeds of crime, or face jail.
Man who hid cocaine worth £120m in artificial grass is jailed30/06/2025 16:15:00
A man who smuggled cocaine worth £120m into the UK, hidden in rolls of artificial grass, has been jailed for 17 years following a joint operation by the National Crime Agency and authorities in the Netherlands.
Four arrested as NCA targets suspected people smuggling gang in London26/06/2025 17:10:00
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into a suspected people smuggling network operating out of London.
Couple sentenced after smuggling £200,000 worth of cannabis through airport26/06/2025 16:10:00
Two foreign nationals who flew from Malaga to Belfast with almost 27 kilos of cannabis worth £200,000 have been sentenced
Men caught in cocaine boat following 28-mile chase are convicted24/06/2025 11:15:00
Three men who tried to outrun pursuing officers for around 28 miles at sea after their cocaine-laden boat was spotted have been convicted of importing Class A drugs.
Man arrested and cash seized in NCA money laundering operation20/06/2025 10:25:00
A man has been arrested in Newry following a National Crime Agency investigation into the suspected laundering of criminal cash.