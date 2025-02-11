Full circle for former apprentice turned government Minister

The minister responsible for apprenticeship policy in Wales returned this week to the college where he himself studied as an apprentice to celebrate Apprenticeship Week and extol the benefits of this route into employment.

Having left school at 17, the Skills Minister, Jack Sargeant, studied at Deeside College (now Coleg Cambria) and later Wrexham University. Throughout this time he was earning whilst learning at an industrial placement.

Apprenticeship Week Wales kicked off yesterday (Monday 10th) and celebrates the value apprenticeships bring to learners, employers and the wider Welsh economy.

Addressing students, ex-apprentices and industry representatives at the college, he yesterday said:

My apprenticeship helped me gain qualifications while also developing skills on the shop floor that have stayed with me throughout my career. The same problem-solving and decision-making skills I learnt as an apprentice are now helping me shape the policies that will support the next generation of apprentices across Wales. In north-east Wales, where I grew up, advanced manufacturing is a major employer, and I know how apprenticeships provide a route into high-quality jobs. Companies like Airbus set the gold standard for apprenticeships, and their success is a model for others. While large employers play a crucial role, apprenticeships are just as important for SMEs, helping them develop the talent they need to grow. We are proud of our record on delivering our flagship apprenticeships programme in Wales. Apprenticeships are an investment in the future and there are so many exciting opportunities, such as in Wales’ green economy or our thriving creative sector, for example. The £144 million allotted in our draft budget will ensure businesses of all sizes can take on apprentices, providing opportunities for thousands to gain skills and progress in their careers.

Latest data (April 2024) shows the Welsh Government has supported nearly 56,000 new apprenticeship starts so far during this Senedd term. Annual funding has increased from £128 million (in 2020) to almost £144 million this year, despite European funding coming to an end in 2023 to 2024.

Apprenticeships available cover everything from construction to energy, financial and professional services, to tourism and the life sciences. Welsh Government is continuing to promote and prioritise investment in those sectors that will support economic growth and community cohesion. This includes those in higher level, more technical sectors, supporting STEM apprenticeships and net-zero preparedness, and increasing the numbers of degree apprenticeships.

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal at Coleg Cambria’s Institute for Technology, fondly remembers the Minister’s time with the college during his apprenticeship:

Jack as a young engineer was extremely focused. His practical skills were excellent. He consistently performed with both his knowledge and his academic skills to distinction level, so much so he went on to go on to do a HNC qualification with us and eventually do a degree. He is a fantastic ambassador for engineering.

He continued: