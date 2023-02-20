Ofcom
|Printable version
Full fibre to reach half of homes, as competition drives better broadband
Full-fibre internet will reach half of UK homes next month, Ofcom has announced, as construction of the country’s new broadband backbone continues
Full-fibre broadband is better broadband. It’s more reliable, and many times faster than the average ‘superfast’ connections people have largely used in recent years.
Just five years ago, only 6% of homes could get full fibre. But thanks to competition and investment from network builders, that had reached 42% by September last year.
Based on our current data, Ofcom now expects the 50% threshold to be passed in March, and to reach more than 80% within the next two years. There’s still a lot of work to do to bring faster connections to all parts of the country, but progress in recent years has been rapid.
Why competition matters
When firms compete to build better networks, that leads to more investment and innovation. So Ofcom has set rules for the wholesale broadband market designed to boost competition, and ensure a level playing field among operators like Openreach, Virgin Media and a range of smaller, ‘alternative’ network providers.
The numbers speak for themselves. These challenger firms are doubling their collective footprint each year, and together they expect to reach 11.5m homes by the end of this year. Investment in independent broadband builders is strong, and expected to reach £17bn by 2025.
For Ofcom, the alternative networks to Openreach provide a vital part of our strategy for better broadband. They help form the engine room of the UK’s digital infrastructure.
Healthy, effective competition also means keeping a close eye on the biggest network firm, Openreach, to ensure it doesn’t use its market position to distort competition in the market. At the moment, we’re examining a new pricing plan from Openreach. We have invited views from across industry on this, and will announce our decision by the end of March.
Alongside that, we are gathering information on whether regular pricing changes, like those announced by Openreach this year, are making it harder for other firms to compete fairly. And in June, we’ll publish our latest report on whether Openreach is sticking to our rules.
If we see evidence of any company acting in a way that distorts or prevents competition, we won’t hesitate to step in. Competition is the force that is driving better broadband for everyone. By promoting it, and keeping it fair and effective, we can help secure the UK’s digital future.
Original article link: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/news-centre/2023/full-fibre-to-reach-half-of-homes,-as-competition-drives-better-broadband
Latest News from
Ofcom
LGBT+ History Month: 18 watershed moments on British TV and radio15/02/2023 14:05:00
February is LGBT+ History Month, and as the broadcasting regulator, we’re looking back at how the art of TV and radio has lent itself to stories, portrayals and activism of LGBTQ+ people in the UK, marking landmark moments over the last few decades.
Ofcom colleague wins Apprentice of the Year award13/02/2023 13:05:00
As National Apprenticeship Week 2023 draws to a close, we’re recognising the achievements of one of Ofcom’s own apprentices - who became an award winner this week.
Ofcom to review inflation-linked telecoms price rises09/02/2023 12:05:00
Ofcom has launched a review to examine whether inflation-linked, mid-contract price rises give phone and broadband customers sufficient certainty and clarity about what they can expect to pay.
Ofcom consults on proposed Openreach FTTP pricing offer03/02/2023 14:05:00
Ofcom is today consulting on a pricing offer for full-fibre broadband that Openreach intends to introduce from 1 April 2023.
Ofcom’s expectations of mobile providers for 2G and 3G switch-off03/02/2023 10:20:00
Ofcom yesterday set out what it expects from mobile providers when they switch off their 2G and 3G networks.
Ofcom’s rules on politicians on TV and radio03/02/2023 09:20:00
We’ve recently been asked questions about the rules around politicians presenting, and appearing on, TV programmes.
Looking ahead to online regulation: It’s time to rethink transparency reporting31/01/2023 12:10:00
As Ofcom prepares to take on new powers to protect online users from harm, Anna-Sophie Harling, Declan Henesy and Eleanor Simmance from our online safety team discuss the power of transparency reporting.
Most complained-about telecoms and pay-TV providers revealed26/01/2023 16:15:00
Ofcom has published the latest figures for complaints we’ve received about the UK’s major home phone, mobile, broadband and pay-TV providers between July and September 2022.