Full steam ahead for Devolution Priority Programme
Six areas receive confirmation as priority areas for English devolution.
- Areas finalised will have new mayors with powers to ensure housing and transport work for their communities
- Devolution Priority Programme forms key part of government’s mission to shift power out of Whitehall and into communities as part of Plan for Change
The government’s devolution revolution has taken another step forward and all places on the Devolution Priority Programme (DPP) are now set to get their own mayors with powers over housing, transport and other vital areas, as ministers confirm each area has met key legal tests to proceed.
Cumbria, Cheshire and Warrington, Norfolk and Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex and Brighton, and Hampshire and the Solent joined the Programme in February. Subject to local councils’ agreement, they will now be able to move forward with the creation of Mayoral Strategic Authorities.
Mayor-led authorities represent a proven model for unlocking regional growth, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change and putting more money into working people’s pockets, while also empowering them to direct change in their communities.
The government has also published reports on the responses received to the public consultations that took place in each DPP area earlier this year.
Minister for Local Government and English Devolution Jim McMahon OBE MP said:
We are taking the next step in our devolution revolution, shifting power out of Whitehall and into our communities as part of our Plan for Change.
These sweeping new powers for communities will put them on the fast track to deliver growth, opportunities, transport and housing.
The six devolution priority areas are leading the way towards a new era of devolved power in England and a stronger relationship between central and local government. We stand ready to work with local leaders in realising their areas’ incredible potential.
Inaugural mayoral elections will take place in May 2026 for Norfolk and Suffolk, Greater Essex, Sussex and Brighton, and Hampshire and the Solent.
Following a request from the local authority leaders across Cumbria and Cheshire and Warrington, the government has agreed to align inaugural mayoral elections in these two areas with the vast majority of local elections in May 2027.
The government will continue to work with affected councils over the summer, including confirming funding for new authorities, with thirty-year investment funds remaining a core part of the offer. Funding will also be standardised to increase transparency and fairness.
The news follows the introduction of the new English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill in Parliament last week. The Bill aims to de-centralise power and ignite regional growth, helping local people take back control of their regions.
