Welsh Government
|Printable version
Full steam ahead for Network North Wales in first six months
The first six months of Network North Wales has seen new train and bus services introduced, along with improvements to station infrastructure with more exciting developments to come.
Network North Wales is a long-term vision to deliver an integrated high-frequency public transport network in the region.
To mark the first six months the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates travelled on a newly wrapped train on the renamed Wrexham to Liverpool line. The design reflects the areas on the route of the train, with places included following consultation with passengers.
In September a new bus service has been introduced between Rhyl and Wrexham, the T51, which provides an hourly service, and which will have a new double deck fleet in the new year.
There have been improvements in station infrastructure, such as shelters, along the Wrexham to Liverpool line, and the newly refurbished Flint station has been unveiled delivered by Network Rail.
From Sunday with the introduction of the new timetable there will be a doubling of train services on the Wrexham to Chester line, with two trains an hour, and there will be additional trains on the Wrexham Liverpool line including an early morning train from Bidston and later train from Wrexham.
The Cabinet Secretary said:
It’s great to be travelling along the Wrexham to Liverpool line, and then on to Chester today seeing what improvements have been made, and what is yet to come.
With our £800m investment in new trains we are able to see an increase in services which is already being delivered in this December’s timetable change, and we’ll see further changes in May with a 50 per cent increase in services along the North Wales coast mainline.
With a new bus service in place, and improvements made to station infrastructure we are already delivering at pace.
Next year we’ll also start to see the beginning of the rollout of Pay as You Go in the north east, which will make public transport even more convenient to use.
A key part of Network North Wales is linking with the wider North West of England region and beyond, and today I will also meet with representatives from the region as we discuss how we can make further progress to benefit both our areas.
Network North Wales began as a vision, and is now being delivered, with more to come over the coming months.
Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said:
There’s long been an association between North Wales and Liverpool – our two regions have shared deep historic, economic and cultural ties for generations. We are true Celtic soulmates, with families, businesses and communities intertwined across the border, and a shared love of music, sport, and that unmistakable warmth and spirit that defines us both.
The transport links will strengthen those ties even further, making it easier than ever for people to travel, work, visit family or simply enjoy everything our regions have to offer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/full-steam-ahead-network-north-wales-first-six-months
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Japan and Wales sing each other’s praises after landmark year12/12/2025 14:05:00
Japanese Ambassador joined First Minister at Conwy Castle to sing Welsh national anthem, to mark end of the year of Wales and Japan.
Schools and public buildings across Wales to cut bills with Great British Energy funding11/12/2025 11:25:00
Schools and other public buildings across Wales will receive solar panels as part of £9 million funding to reduce energy bills and decarbonise public buildings.
Welsh primary school meals served with a £8 million boost11/12/2025 10:25:00
Universal Primary Free School Meals across Wales are to benefit from an estimated additional £8 million investment over the coming two years, with the price spent per meal to rise from £3.20 to £3.40.
Audiology patients to receive faster local hearing care11/12/2025 09:25:00
Faster, more convenient hearing care will be available closer to people’s home, as part of a radical reform of audiology services.
Bus services to be brought back into public control10/12/2025 16:15:00
A Bill to reform bus services in Wales was yesterday (Tuesday 9 December) been passed by the Senedd, putting Wales at the forefront of improving bus services in the UK..
Senedd backs measures to create a smoke-free generation and curb youth vaping10/12/2025 15:15:00
Senedd Members yesterday supported a historic Bill, which will create Wales' first smoke-free generation.
Not too late for children to be protected from flu before Christmas09/12/2025 10:05:00
Parents whose children missed their flu vaccine in school are being urged to take up the offer as flu activity in Wales is rising.
Extra £2.5m for creative sector in Wales08/12/2025 12:25:00
A further £2.5m in Welsh Government funding has been announced for the creative industries in Wales.