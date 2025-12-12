Full steam ahead for Network North Wales in first six months

The first six months of Network North Wales has seen new train and bus services introduced, along with improvements to station infrastructure with more exciting developments to come.

Network North Wales is a long-term vision to deliver an integrated high-frequency public transport network in the region.

To mark the first six months the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates travelled on a newly wrapped train on the renamed Wrexham to Liverpool line. The design reflects the areas on the route of the train, with places included following consultation with passengers.

In September a new bus service has been introduced between Rhyl and Wrexham, the T51, which provides an hourly service, and which will have a new double deck fleet in the new year.

There have been improvements in station infrastructure, such as shelters, along the Wrexham to Liverpool line, and the newly refurbished Flint station has been unveiled delivered by Network Rail.

From Sunday with the introduction of the new timetable there will be a doubling of train services on the Wrexham to Chester line, with two trains an hour, and there will be additional trains on the Wrexham Liverpool line including an early morning train from Bidston and later train from Wrexham.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

It’s great to be travelling along the Wrexham to Liverpool line, and then on to Chester today seeing what improvements have been made, and what is yet to come. With our £800m investment in new trains we are able to see an increase in services which is already being delivered in this December’s timetable change, and we’ll see further changes in May with a 50 per cent increase in services along the North Wales coast mainline. With a new bus service in place, and improvements made to station infrastructure we are already delivering at pace. Next year we’ll also start to see the beginning of the rollout of Pay as You Go in the north east, which will make public transport even more convenient to use. A key part of Network North Wales is linking with the wider North West of England region and beyond, and today I will also meet with representatives from the region as we discuss how we can make further progress to benefit both our areas. Network North Wales began as a vision, and is now being delivered, with more to come over the coming months.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: