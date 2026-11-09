Homeless Link
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Fully funded places available on our frontline qualification
We're delighted to announce two fully funded cohorts of the CIH Level 3 Certificate in Providing Homelessness Services, starting in January and February 2027.
Thanks to funding from St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity via their Frontline Network, these places cost you and your organisation nothing. Delivered by Homeless Link and accredited by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), the 20-week online course gives you a practical, challenging grounding in every aspect of supporting people experiencing homelessness.
Who is it for?
The funding is for people in frontline roles. For example, you might hold a caseload or work directly with clients.
How to apply
- Have a read of the qualification specification and FAQs to see if it's the right fit.
- Complete the application form by 7 December.
- Ask your manager or budget holder (whoever is best placed) to briefly explain why your organisation needs a funded place.
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/fully-funded-places-available-on-our-frontline-qualification/
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