Fun things to do for the Jubilee!

On Sunday 5 June, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

To celebrate this historic occasion, there are a range of fun activities for children and families to take part in during half term.

1. Design a Jubilee Crown

To mark the Jubilee, a special creative challenge has been launched for children – to design your very own crown.

You can use your pens, paint, glitter, sequins – and more! – to design a special new crown for the Jubilee. Take photos of your design, and send these to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport via email (creativechallenge@dcms.gov.uk), or on social media using the #PlatinumJubilee hashtag and tagging DCMS on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

2. Bake a Jubilee Cake

Celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee by baking a cake for your family and neighbours to enjoy in the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday 5 June.

3. Attend a Street Party

Street parties are a brilliant way for your family to celebrate the Jubilee with other members of your community. You can host your own street party, or attend a party in your area! The Government have produced advice on hosting a street party, and an interactive map of street parties taking place across the country.

4. Plant a Tree for the Jubilee

In The Big Ask survey that the Children’s Commissioner ran last year, you told the Commissioner about how much you care about the environment and conserving a health planet. Gardening is a great way to do something good for the environment.

For the Jubilee, people across the country are being encouraged to plant a tree in their garden, or through local community groups. There is a range of advice available for what type of tree to plant, how to plant trees, and where to find trees at nurseries in your local area.

5. Watch Trooping the Colour

Beginning at Buckingham Palace, a Parade of soldiers, horses, and musicians will move down The Mall to Horse Guard’s Parade, joined by members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages. The Parade will close with the traditional RAF fly-past, watched by The Queen and members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony. You can enjoy this event either in person, or from home when the parade is broadcast live on BBC One.

This is just a selection of the brilliant events and activities that are happening across the country over the Jubilee weekend. We hope you have a lovely time celebrating with your family and local community. A full list of events in your area can be found on the Platinum Jubilee website.