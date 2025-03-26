Scottish Government
|Printable version
Fund for unsafe cladding assessments launched
Building safety strengthened following Grenfell Tower tragedy
People with concerns about unsafe cladding in their properties can apply to a £10 million fund to have their building assessed.
The funding will be available to owners to have relevant buildings assessed, regardless of whether the property is privately owned or social housing. A further extension of this scheme is also planned to support mitigation and remediation works.
These initiatives, announced yesterday by Housing Minister Paul McLennan, are part of a cladding remediation plan published yesterday alongside the Scottish Government’s response to the Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 Report.
Mr McLennan said:
“The fire at Grenfell Tower which resulted in the deaths of 72 people was a tragedy that should never have been able to happen.
“For owners who have cladding in their homes this has been a worrying time which is why we have launched this new fund to speed up the process of assessing and replacing unsafe cladding.
“Of the 58 recommendations in the Inquiry’s second report, 43 relate to areas devolved to Scotland and we are continuing to collaborate with other parts of the UK on building and fire safety matters.
“Immediately after the tragedy we took steps to strengthen building safety in Scotland and we are continuing to deliver an ongoing programme of improvements including introducing legislation as appropriate.”
Background
3: The Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 Report - Scottish Government Response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 Report - gov.scot
Cladding remediation: plan of action - gov.scot
Cladding - Building standards - gov.scot
Overview - Cladding Remediation Programme: factsheet - gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/fund-for-unsafe-cladding-assessments-launched/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for January26/03/2025 15:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Investing in Scotland’s natural resources26/03/2025 13:05:00
Funding to help local authorities restore biodiversity.
Call for targeted energy bill support26/03/2025 10:05:00
The Scottish Government has called on UK Government ministers to urgently deliver a targeted energy bill discount to protect customers in greatest need and drive down high fuel poverty rates.
Child Protection Statistics: 2023-2425/03/2025 15:05:00
Child protection statistics were published on 25 March 2025. These statistics cover data collected from local authorities in Scotland on child protection processes, for the reporting year 01 August 2023 – 31 July 2024.
Deaths in Prison Custody 2012-13 to 2022-2325/03/2025 13:05:00
According to statistics published by the Chief Statistician today, there were 345 deaths in prison custody over the period 2012-13 to 2022-23, with the annual number of deaths generally increasing over this time.
Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of December 202425/03/2025 12:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland. There was a 9% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 7% decrease in completions between 2023 and 2024 (year ending December)
Pension Age Disability Payment opens for applications in 13 local authority areas25/03/2025 10:05:00
A new benefit for pensioners is now open for applications in 13 more local authority areas in Scotland.
Improving outdoor play24/03/2025 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney is set to announce £25 million of funding to local authorities to invest in the renewal of play parks across Scotland.
First Minister to attend Tartan Week events24/03/2025 13:05:00
First Minister John Swinney will undertake a series of engagements in New York as part of Tartan Week, the annual celebration of Scottish heritage and culture in the United States.