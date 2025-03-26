Fund for unsafe cladding assessments launched

Building safety strengthened following Grenfell Tower tragedy

People with concerns about unsafe cladding in their properties can apply to a £10 million fund to have their building assessed.

The funding will be available to owners to have relevant buildings assessed, regardless of whether the property is privately owned or social housing. A further extension of this scheme is also planned to support mitigation and remediation works.

These initiatives, announced yesterday by Housing Minister Paul McLennan, are part of a cladding remediation plan published yesterday alongside the Scottish Government’s response to the Grenfell Inquiry Phase 2 Report.

Mr McLennan said:

“The fire at Grenfell Tower which resulted in the deaths of 72 people was a tragedy that should never have been able to happen.

“For owners who have cladding in their homes this has been a worrying time which is why we have launched this new fund to speed up the process of assessing and replacing unsafe cladding.

“Of the 58 recommendations in the Inquiry’s second report, 43 relate to areas devolved to Scotland and we are continuing to collaborate with other parts of the UK on building and fire safety matters.

“Immediately after the tragedy we took steps to strengthen building safety in Scotland and we are continuing to deliver an ongoing programme of improvements including introducing legislation as appropriate.”

