Fund launched to protect domestic abuse victims through prevention

A £36 million Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund and new guidance will tackle domestic abuse and stalking.

The Home Office has committed up to £18 million per year over 2 years towards the next phase of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund, bringing the total fund to £36 million.

Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) will be given funding to increase the availability of domestic abuse perpetrator intervention schemes in their areas, such as behaviour change programmes, that aim to improve victim safety and reduce the risk posed by abusers.

Since 2020 the Home Office has awarded over £41 million to PCCs across England and Wales.

Minister for Safeguarding Sarah Dines said:

I am fully committed to tackling domestic abuse and protecting victims from suffering the lasting impacts of these horrific crimes. Our vital Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund allows police forces to intervene early, and work with perpetrators to change their behaviour and reduce the risk they pose, in order to protect victims.

Previous iterations of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund have funded schemes such as the Drive Project, which works with high harm and serial perpetrators to prevent them from abusing again.

Recent evaluation from the Drive Project has shown that participation from dangerous perpetrators resulted in a reduction in abuse and risk amongst users of the service, with 82% fewer perpetrators using physical abuse.

Today (9 January 2023) the Home Office has also published 7 standards which provide commissioners with the guidance they need to commission effective interventions with perpetrators, whilst also ensuring that victims’ safety and welfare remains paramount. These have been created based on existing evidence of perpetrator interventions.

The standards outline the need for interventions to be conducted at the right time and by highly skilled staff. They also outline the importance of holding the perpetrator accountable for their actions, and highlight that the priority outcomes for such interventions should be enhanced safety and freedom for victims and survivors.

The publication of the standards and launch of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund is part of the government’s commitment to tackle domestic abuse, as laid out in the Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan.

The plan signifies the government’s continuous efforts to tackle domestic abuse through prioritising prevention, supporting victims, pursuing perpetrators, and building a stronger system. In addition, the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 gave clearer guidance as to what constitutes domestic abuse and provides stronger protection for victims of domestic abuse.