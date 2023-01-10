Home Office
|Printable version
Fund launched to protect domestic abuse victims through prevention
A £36 million Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund and new guidance will tackle domestic abuse and stalking.
The Home Office has committed up to £18 million per year over 2 years towards the next phase of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund, bringing the total fund to £36 million.
Police and crime commissioners (PCCs) will be given funding to increase the availability of domestic abuse perpetrator intervention schemes in their areas, such as behaviour change programmes, that aim to improve victim safety and reduce the risk posed by abusers.
Since 2020 the Home Office has awarded over £41 million to PCCs across England and Wales.
Minister for Safeguarding Sarah Dines said:
I am fully committed to tackling domestic abuse and protecting victims from suffering the lasting impacts of these horrific crimes.
Our vital Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund allows police forces to intervene early, and work with perpetrators to change their behaviour and reduce the risk they pose, in order to protect victims.
Previous iterations of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund have funded schemes such as the Drive Project, which works with high harm and serial perpetrators to prevent them from abusing again.
Recent evaluation from the Drive Project has shown that participation from dangerous perpetrators resulted in a reduction in abuse and risk amongst users of the service, with 82% fewer perpetrators using physical abuse.
Today (9 January 2023) the Home Office has also published 7 standards which provide commissioners with the guidance they need to commission effective interventions with perpetrators, whilst also ensuring that victims’ safety and welfare remains paramount. These have been created based on existing evidence of perpetrator interventions.
The standards outline the need for interventions to be conducted at the right time and by highly skilled staff. They also outline the importance of holding the perpetrator accountable for their actions, and highlight that the priority outcomes for such interventions should be enhanced safety and freedom for victims and survivors.
The publication of the standards and launch of the Domestic Abuse Perpetrator Intervention Fund is part of the government’s commitment to tackle domestic abuse, as laid out in the Tackling Domestic Abuse Plan.
The plan signifies the government’s continuous efforts to tackle domestic abuse through prioritising prevention, supporting victims, pursuing perpetrators, and building a stronger system. In addition, the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 gave clearer guidance as to what constitutes domestic abuse and provides stronger protection for victims of domestic abuse.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/fund-launched-to-protect-domestic-abuse-victims-through-prevention
Latest News from
Home Office
New funding to support child victims of abuse04/01/2023 12:10:00
Over £17 million has been awarded to programmes across England and Wales to support children affected by domestic abuse.
Arrivals to the UK warned to prepare for disruption at the border21/12/2022 15:25:00
UK government continues to make preparations to minimise queues at the border including training military personnel to support Border Force during strikes.
Government proposes extending licensing hours for the Coronation20/12/2022 13:25:00
Consultation will seek views on extending licensing hours in pubs, clubs and bars across England and Wales from 11pm to 1am over the Bank Holiday weekend.
Martyn’s Law to ensure stronger protections against terrorism in public places20/12/2022 11:10:00
The UK’s resilience to terrorism is to be stepped up, as the Government announces details for the Protect Duty.
Efforts to tackle serious violence and homicide stepped up19/12/2022 11:10:00
Public services will be legally bound to work together to tackle the root causes of violent crime, as government ramps up efforts to further drive down murder rates.
Policing to receive up to £287 million funding boost next year16/12/2022 10:15:00
The 2023/24 funding package will see an increase of up to £267 million on last year and means policing will receive up to £17.2 billion in total for 2023/24.
UK and France joint statement on small boat incident in the Channel15/12/2022 09:05:00
A joint statement by the Home Secretary of the UK, Mrs Suella Braverman, and the Minister of Interior and Overseas territories of France, Mr Gérald Darmanin.
Strike action to affect travellers entering the UK13/12/2022 11:10:00
The Public and Commercial Service (PCS) union has announced Civil Service industrial action that will impact Border Force services.