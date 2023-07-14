Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Fundamental reform of NHS dentistry needed to end a ‘crisis of access’
Health and Social Care Committee describes evidence of pain and distress due to being unable to see an NHS dentist as ‘totally unacceptable in the 21st century’.
- Read the report summary
- Read the full report
- Read all publications related to this inquiry, including oral and written evidence
Urgent and fundamental reform of NHS dentistry is needed if people are to receive the dental care they are entitled to. MPs cite frustration that recommendations for reform made by their predecessor Committee 15 years ago have still not been implemented. They brand the current contract, which pays dentists for NHS ‘units of dental activity’ (UDAs), as not fit for purpose.
The Report finds common misconceptions among the public about entitlement to NHS dental services and calls for action to address this. MPs endorse comments given by the Health Minister Neil O’Brien in evidence that it was the Government’s ambition to ensure that everyone who needs an NHS dentist can access one. The Committee calls for the Government to set out urgently how it intends to reform the dental contract to deliver on the ambition expressed by its Minister.
Chair's comment
Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee Steve Brine MP said:
“Rarely has an inquiry been more necessary than this one. To hear of someone in such pain and distress that they resorted to using pliers to extract their teeth demonstrates the crisis in NHS dental services. The problem is compounded by people being unaware of what they’re entitled to and a contract that is unfit for purpose when it comes to paying dentists for treating NHS patients. Today we register in the strongest terms possible our concern for the future of NHS dental services and the patients who desperately need access to them.
“Declining levels of NHS dentistry activity should have been sounding alarm bells, as should a projected budget underspend of £400 million.
“What’s particularly frustrating is that recommendations made by our predecessor Committee 15 years ago to reform the dental contract have still not been implemented. Yet contract reform alone is unlikely to bring back dentists who have already left the NHS or are considering leaving in the near future.
“We endorse the Government’s ambition to ensure that everyone who needs an NHS dentist can access one. Belatedly, now is the time to deliver it.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/81/health-and-social-care-committee/news/196443/fundamental-reform-of-nhs-dentistry-needed-to-end-a-crisis-of-access/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Advisory local housing targets unlikely to deliver on Government’s 300,000 new homes objective, say MPs14/07/2023 14:25:00
It is difficult to see how the Government will achieve its target of 300,000 new homes per year by the mid-2020s in England if mandatory local housing targets are dropped, says the cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in a report published today (Friday).
HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail: DfT signals it will look again at options in response to Transport Committee13/07/2023 11:20:00
The Transport Committee has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it will follow its recommendations by revisiting its decision to snub Bradford from plans to develop rail networks in the North and Midlands.
Call for compensation and a re-think on bringing back beavers12/07/2023 15:10:00
The government should introduce and pay for a compensation scheme for farmers and other land managers to mitigate potential negative effects on livelihoods that result from the reintroduction of some species, a parliamentary select committee has recommended in a report.
Poor marketing, tour operators ignoring Wales and challenging transport connections are hampering aspirations to become tourist hotspot12/07/2023 14:10:00
Wales lacks a distinct brand with efforts to market the nation to international visitors failing, the Welsh Affairs Committee argues today in its report on ‘Wales as a global tourist destination’.
UK to miss electricity supply targets amidst ‘lack of strategic oversight’ from Ministers, say MPs12/07/2023 09:25:00
A cross-party Committee of MPs have warned that the UK Government is set to fail to generate enough electricity from fossil fuel free sources by 2035, risking the country’s security of supply and its ability to meet its net zero target.
UK Government confirms ongoing conversations around the sale of the Wylfa nuclear site but offers no commitment to Welsh supply chains07/07/2023 12:05:00
In response to the Welsh Affairs Committee’s report, Nuclear energy in Wales, the UK Government confirms that conversations are ongoing around the Wylfa nuclear site, along with a “strong dialogue” to how best enable the UK Government’s nuclear energy ambitions.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Sixth Report06/07/2023 13:05:00
The Committee proposes changes to the process of Members applying for a leave of absence and to the Terms of Reference of the Secondary Legislation Scrutiny Committee.
Education Committee blasts ‘disappointing’ Govt response to T Levels report05/07/2023 15:15:00
The Education Committee has today expressed disappointment at the Government’s response to its report the future of post-16 qualifications, which called on ministers to review overall FE funding and pause its withdrawal of technical qualifications that are due to the replaced by T Levels.