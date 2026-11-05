Funded childcare for all 2 year olds in 86% of local authorities

Six months after taking office, the Welsh Government has expanded funded childcare for all 2 year-olds from just 3 local authorities to 19 by the end of this month, with all 22 on track to be delivering the offer by the end of March.

The number of local authorities offering Welsh Government funded childcare for all 2-year-olds rises from 3 in May 2026 to 19 by the end of November.

All 22 local authorities are on track to offer it by the end of March.

This is the first step towards a funded childcare offer for all children aged 9 months to 4 years by the end of this Senedd term, which will be the most generous childcare offer in the UK at full expansion.

Six months after taking office, the Welsh Government has expanded funded childcare for all 2-year-olds from just 3 local authorities to 19 by the end of this month, with all 22 on track to be delivering the offer by the end of March.

The progress has been made possible by the Welsh Government’s £55 million investment in childcare this year, which is helping to accelerate the rollout of funded childcare to more 2-year-olds across Wales.

To mark the milestone, Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams will today visit Little Inspirations Day Nursery and Camau Cyntaf Meithrin in Rhydyfelin, Pontypridd, where families across Rhondda Cynon Taf have been able to access the offer since September. The bilingual nursery provides a range of play-based learning opportunities for young children in indoor and outdoor settings.

Rhys Lee, whose 2 year old daughter attends a nursery in the local authority, said:

The 12.5 funded hours have had a hugely positive impact on our family since they were introduced, particularly as we didn’t have access to this support when our first child was born. They have allowed us to provide our daughter with access to a professional childcare setting, supporting her learning, development and social skills without having to worry about the financial cost. Not only have we been able to see the positive impact on her development, but the funded hours have also given us greater financial flexibility as a family. This means we can budget for other activities and opportunities for all our children to support their development, without the added pressure of paying for additional private childcare.



Overall, the funded hours have made a real difference to our family, both in supporting our daughter’s early development and helping us manage the wider costs of raising children.

The rollout of 12.5 hours of funded childcare a week for all 2-year-olds is the first phase of the Welsh Government's programme to deliver a universal childcare offer for children aged 9 months to 4 years. As the programme develops, the offer for 2-year-olds will increase to 20 funded hours a week for 48 weeks of the year before being extended to younger children. These reforms will deliver the most generous universal childcare offer anywhere in the UK.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said: