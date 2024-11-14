National Infrastructure Commission
|Printable version
Funding allocation reforms "step forward" for flood resilience
The government yesterday (13 November) announced plans to reform the funding of flood risk management, alongside a review of the existing formula to ensure it addresses the flood protection challenges of businesses, and rural and coastal communities.
In response Professor Jim Hall, Commissioner at the National infrastructure Commission, said:
“We welcome government’s commitment to adopt a new approach to allocating floods funding, one that offers greater transparency to communities at risk, improves value for money and enables the use of more nature-based flood management solutions, in line with existing Commission recommendations. This change is an important step forward in the creation of a long term strategy for flood risk management.”
The Commission’s second National Infrastructure Assessment published in 2023 set out a recommendation for government to set a long term, measurable target to reduce the number of properties likely to be flooded by rivers or the sea; in setting and delivering that target, it should invest in line with the profile set out by the Commission, maximise the use of nature-based and catchment solutions and adequately fund wider resilience measures, among other measures.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/funding-allocation-shift-a-step-forward-for-long-term-flood-resilience/
Latest News from
National Infrastructure Commission
Advice to ministers provides "welcome clarity" on Clean Power 2030 trajectory07/11/2024 14:15:00
The National Energy System Operator (NESO) recently (5 November 2024) published details of its advice to government on the steps needed to transform electricity generation, the transmission grid and other parts of the UK’s energy system in order to deliver the government’s Clean Power 2030 objectives.
Welcome for "critical first step" on CCS clusters04/10/2024 14:15:00
Government has today (4 October 2024) announced £22bn of funding to support the first two ‘clusters’ of carbon capture and storage technology, in Teesside and Merseyside.
Clearer standards needed to boost economy’s resilience20/09/2024 11:10:00
New analysis identifies gaps in current resilience standards across UK infrastructure, and routes to address them
Electricity distribution key challenge for East of England infrastructure, Commission hears02/08/2024 14:15:00
The infrastructure challenges in Cambridge and its surrounding region were the focus of a visit to Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire for Commissioners and staff, which considered in particular how the wider region’s future electricity needs can be effectively managed.
Armitt: Let's create a legacy of which we can be proud12/07/2024 13:15:00
Commission Chair comments on new government's initial proposals to boost the UK's infrastructure
Principles before particulars secures project success, say NIC design experts23/05/2024 14:15:00
The National Infrastructure Commission’s Design Group has published guidance on developing and implementing design principles for major infrastructure projects.
Window closing on infrastructure catch up, warn government advisers16/05/2024 14:15:00
Failure to go further, faster over the next five years on plans for infrastructure delivery could constrain economic growth and threaten climate targets, according to the government’s official infrastructure advisers.
Commission to explore capability of local electricity grid to support renewables push28/02/2024 13:15:00
Ensuring that the network connecting homes and businesses to the electricity supply can cope with the demands of a fully electric-powered economy will be the focus of a new piece of work by the National Infrastructure Commission.
Digital future for UK roads network focus of new Commission study13/02/2024 14:15:00
Harnessing the potential of digitally connected autonomous cars and commercial vehicles to increase road safety, tackle congestion and improve the accessibility of transport services will be the focus of a new National Infrastructure Commission study on connected and autonomous mobility (CAM).