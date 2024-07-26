Homeless Link
|Printable version
Funding and training available for Peer Support Workers and Peer Supervisors in the South East
The South East School of Public Health in collaboration with the South East Inclusion Health Network, South East Office of Health Improvement and Disparities, have over the last two years developed an offer to support third-sector homelessness organisations to develop Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Peer Support Worker roles within their settings.
For 2024-25 they have received funding and training places for 40 Peer Support Workers and 25 Peer Supervisors for the South East.
This funding and training have been awarded by the Mental Health Workforce Programme at the Workforce Training and Education Directorate of NHS England South East.
To submit an expression of interest for this training and funding complete this form by 10:00am, 9 August.
Training and Funding Offer
The offer to third-sector homelessness organisations is outlined below:
- Peer Support Worker Training – provided by the organisation With-you. This training will support individuals to become Peer Support Workers within their third-sector homelessness organisation. This online training will be delivered over a total of 8 days, split into 2 sections. The first 4 days cover foundational skills, followed by a break for reflective practice. The final 4 days will be focussed on the learning aligned to the core competency framework. The training provider, With-you, will guide organisations through this process.
- Peer Supervisor Training – this training will support individuals who are currently providing supervision or are aiming to become Peer Supervisors to the Peer Support Workers. The online training is delivered by With-you over 4 half days, over a number of weeks. The training provider With-you will guide organisations through this process.
- Education Training Grant – the third sector homelessness organisation will receive an education training grant of £3,555* for each Peer Support Worker who is allocated a training place and who starts the training. This grant can be used for wrap-around support for the Peer Support Worker which can include (but is not limited to) employing and paying the Peer Support Workers, providing readiness support for the training and role; backfill; extra supervision/mentoring; equipment; post-course training; local network support meetings etc.
*This amount may increase slightly subject to any relevant national uplifts
For any questions, please contact: england.publichealthschools.se@nhs.net
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/funding-and-training-available-for-peer-support-workers-and-peer-supervisors-in-the-south-east/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
What can we expect from the new Government when it comes to homelessness?23/07/2024 14:10:00
If you’re anything like us, the last couple of weeks have felt a little disorienting. After the noise of the general election campaign and weeks spent poring over manifestos and potential ministers, we are now two weeks into a new Labour government – and the slower, serious business of Parliament has resumed.
Coaching Spotlight: Katie Duckworth10/07/2024 13:15:00
We recently had the pleasure of chatting with Coach Katie Duckworth, diving into her deep passion for coaching and her extensive 30-year background in the non-profit sector. Katie shares how she acts as a critical friend, offering invaluable support and creating a space for meaningful reflection for the professionals she works with in the homelessness sector.
The Kings Fund: Grants available to tackle health inequalities10/07/2024 11:25:00
Applications are now open for the 2025 GSK IMPACT Awards and GSK Community Health programme, funded by GSK and managed in partnership with The King’s Fund.
Let's get to work08/07/2024 14:10:00
Homeless Link's Chief Executive Rick Henderson has welcomed the result of the General Election and the appointment of Angela Rayner as Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition: one year of making a difference03/07/2024 13:15:00
The Rural Homelessness Counts Coalition is proud to mark its one-year anniversary during Rural Housing Week 2024. Over the past year, the coalition has made significant strides in raising awareness about the hidden crisis of rural homelessness in England and developing innovative solutions to address this pressing issue.
Over 350 Parliamentary Candidates sign Homeless Link's pledge02/07/2024 12:20:00
With polling day mere days away, over 350 Parliamentary Candidates standing for election across England have now signed Homeless Link's pledge.
How partnerships and collaboration lead to sustainable change: lessons from the Leicestershire homelessness forum01/07/2024 14:10:00
In our latest spotlight on the work of Homeless Link’s Partnership Managers, Morgan Harries who covers the East of England, delves into the resilience and innovation of the Leicestershire Homelessness Forum.