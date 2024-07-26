Funding and training available for Peer Support Workers and Peer Supervisors in the South East

The South East School of Public Health in collaboration with the South East Inclusion Health Network, South East Office of Health Improvement and Disparities, have over the last two years developed an offer to support third-sector homelessness organisations to develop Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Peer Support Worker roles within their settings.

For 2024-25 they have received funding and training places for 40 Peer Support Workers and 25 Peer Supervisors for the South East.

This funding and training have been awarded by the Mental Health Workforce Programme at the Workforce Training and Education Directorate of NHS England South East.

To submit an expression of interest for this training and funding complete this form by 10:00am, 9 August.

Training and Funding Offer

The offer to third-sector homelessness organisations is outlined below:

Peer Support Worker Training – provided by the organisation With-you. This training will support individuals to become Peer Support Workers within their third-sector homelessness organisation. This online training will be delivered over a total of 8 days, split into 2 sections. The first 4 days cover foundational skills, followed by a break for reflective practice. The final 4 days will be focussed on the learning aligned to the core competency framework. The training provider, With-you, will guide organisations through this process.

Peer Supervisor Training – this training will support individuals who are currently providing supervision or are aiming to become Peer Supervisors to the Peer Support Workers. The online training is delivered by With-you over 4 half days, over a number of weeks. The training provider With-you will guide organisations through this process.

Education Training Grant – the third sector homelessness organisation will receive an education training grant of £3,555* for each Peer Support Worker who is allocated a training place and who starts the training. This grant can be used for wrap-around support for the Peer Support Worker which can include (but is not limited to) employing and paying the Peer Support Workers, providing readiness support for the training and role; backfill; extra supervision/mentoring; equipment; post-course training; local network support meetings etc.

*This amount may increase slightly subject to any relevant national uplifts

For any questions, please contact: england.publichealthschools.se@nhs.net