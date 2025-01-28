Funding available for facilities damaged by extreme weather

We'll prioritise support from our Movement Fund for sports and activities that need help to recover quickly.

Community organisations affected by the recent impact of extreme weather, including Storms Bert, Conall, Darragh, Eowyn and Herminia can apply to our Movement Fund to recover quickly.

Supporting emergency relief and helping with costs during a crisis, like flood damage from extreme weather, is catered for by the Movement Fund – with its goal being to get more people active in England.

And our chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth, is aware of the impact severe weather can have on sport and physical activity providers, and the communities they serve.

“Storms and major weather events don’t just damage our facilities and pitches; they damage our opportunities for good health, community connection, fun and friendship too,” he said.

“That’s why the Movement fund is available to organisations that are struggling in the aftermath, to restore opportunities to play sport and get active in the worst-hit areas.”

Funding will be prioritised to support sports and activities that need to recover quickly, with spring and summer sports, or where activity is not scheduled to take place for several weeks, being a lower priority.

