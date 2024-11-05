Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Funding available for organisations in Britain to give evidence to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights
We are offering funding of up to £7,500 for multiple civil society organisations in Britain to provide in-person evidence to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to inform its 7th periodic review of the United Kingdom. We anticipate the evidence session will take place between 10 – 28 February 2025.
The aim of this project is to enable civil society organisations to participate in the Committee’s examination of the UK’s compliance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).
This is a valuable opportunity for civil society organisations to share evidence directly with the Committee in Geneva, which will then inform their report and recommendations. The successful applicant(s) will be required to provide a written report within three weeks of the evidence session detailing the impact of their participation.
Successful applicants must:
- Demonstrate a working focus on the rights contained within the ICESCR
- Confirm their intention to provide an evidence-based written submission on the UK’s compliance with the ICESCR to the Committee by the UN deadline of 13 January 2025, and provide evidence of this in advance of the session
- Confirm their intention to register with the Committee Secretariat to participate in the session by the UN deadline and provide evidence of this in advance of the session. Details can be found on the UN website
- Provide evidence that they represent a single UK registered legal entity, such as a company or charity
- Agree to our terms and conditions as specified
Alongside the minimum conditions above, we will consider how each applicant meets the following criteria to ensure that participation will:
- Enhance the diversity of representation of individuals with one or more protected characteristics
- Enable the participation of individuals with lived experience relevant to ICESCR
- Enable the participation of organisations which would otherwise be unable to attend
Funding will be allocated according to the conditions and criteria and with consideration of how to ensure representation from across Britain.
- Read about the UN session of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights
- Applications must be received by 11pm on Sunday 1 December 2024.
- If you have any questions about the application process or to request an application form, please email: Matthew.McArdle@equalityhumanrights.com
