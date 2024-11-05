Funding available for organisations in Britain to give evidence to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

We are offering funding of up to £7,500 for multiple civil society organisations in Britain to provide in-person evidence to the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights to inform its 7th periodic review of the United Kingdom. We anticipate the evidence session will take place between 10 – 28 February 2025.

The aim of this project is to enable civil society organisations to participate in the Committee’s examination of the UK’s compliance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).

This is a valuable opportunity for civil society organisations to share evidence directly with the Committee in Geneva, which will then inform their report and recommendations. The successful applicant(s) will be required to provide a written report within three weeks of the evidence session detailing the impact of their participation.

Successful applicants must:

Demonstrate a working focus on the rights contained within the ICESCR

Confirm their intention to provide an evidence-based written submission on the UK’s compliance with the ICESCR to the Committee by the UN deadline of 13 January 2025, and provide evidence of this in advance of the session

Confirm their intention to register with the Committee Secretariat to participate in the session by the UN deadline and provide evidence of this in advance of the session. Details can be found on the UN website

Provide evidence that they represent a single UK registered legal entity, such as a company or charity

Agree to our terms and conditions as specified

Alongside the minimum conditions above, we will consider how each applicant meets the following criteria to ensure that participation will:

Enhance the diversity of representation of individuals with one or more protected characteristics

Enable the participation of individuals with lived experience relevant to ICESCR

Enable the participation of organisations which would otherwise be unable to attend

Funding will be allocated according to the conditions and criteria and with consideration of how to ensure representation from across Britain.

Notes to Editors

Read about the UN session of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

Applications must be received by 11pm on Sunday 1 December 2024.

If you have any questions about the application process or to request an application form, please email: Matthew.McArdle@equalityhumanrights.com

Speak to our press office

If you work in the media, please speak to our press office:

During office hours (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm) please call: 0161 829 8102

Or email the press office team

For out of hours please continue to contact 0161 829 8102. Emails are not routinely monitored out of hours.

This phone number is for media enquiries only. For all other queries, please call 0161 829 8100, or email correspondence@equalityhumanrights.com

