Funding available via Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation. Grants between £5k & £2.2m
Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation's General Fund Reopens for Autumn Applications
Registered charities with an annual expenditure of less than £10 million who are working to support communities in need can apply now for a grant.
The funding is for charitable work that meets one or more of the Foundation's current priorities.
Previous grants have ranged from £5,000 to £2.25 million.
The first step in the application process is to complete a short online form. Groups with eligible projects will be sent a link to the application form and given a deadline for submission for the next Grants Meeting.
How to Apply
You must first complete an eligible test in order to apply for funding.
Once you have submitted a completed eligibility test, a member of the Grants Team will verify your answers.
If your project proves to be eligible for funding, you will be sent a link to their Salesforce digital application form and given a deadline for submission.
To complete the General Fund eligibility test, click the button below.
Website: albertgubayfoundation.org
Email: enquiries@theagfoundation.org
Phone: 0161 703 7992
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/funding-available-via-albert-gubay-charitable-foundation-grants-between-5k-22m/
