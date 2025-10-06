Funding available via Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation. Grants between £5k & £2.2m

Albert Gubay Charitable Foundation's General Fund Reopens for Autumn Applications

Registered charities with an annual expenditure of less than £10 million who are working to support communities in need can apply now for a grant.

The funding is for charitable work that meets one or more of the Foundation's current priorities.

Previous grants have ranged from £5,000 to £2.25 million.

The first step in the application process is to complete a short online form. Groups with eligible projects will be sent a link to the application form and given a deadline for submission for the next Grants Meeting.

How to Apply

You must first complete an eligible test in order to apply for funding.

Once you have submitted a completed eligibility test, a member of the Grants Team will verify your answers.

If your project proves to be eligible for funding, you will be sent a link to their Salesforce digital application form and given a deadline for submission.

To complete the General Fund eligibility test, click the button below.

AGCF Eligibility Test

Website: albertgubayfoundation.org

Email: enquiries@theagfoundation.org

Phone: 0161 703 7992