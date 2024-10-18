Homeless Link
Funding available via Comic Relief Community Fund to help support the delivery of services and activity that benefit local communities
Does your organisation need extra support to deliver services or activities that benefit your community?
The Comic Relief Community Fund offers grants of up to £5,000 for grassroots, community-led organisations in England to help support the delivery of services and activity that benefit local communities.
Funding can be used for direct project costs or to support your core running expenses. Whether you need help with staff wages, materials, rent or training – this fund is flexible to meet the needs of your organisation.
Funding is available to organisations with an income of less than £250,000 and who deliver against one of the below areas, which link with Comic Relief’s new funding strategy:
Tackling immediate impacts of hardship
Organisations that directly address the immediate impacts of poverty, including providing food, warmth, shelter and financial advice such as foodbanks, community hubs, homeless shelters or welfare advice agencies.
Building resilience to poverty and hardship
Organisations that deliver activities to empower people to take positive steps out of poverty in the longer term. Examples include skills training, job search, volunteering, mental resilience and financial confidence skills.
Working to support equity and inclusion
Organisations that champion social justice, diversity and inclusion. This could involve service or projects to tackle inequalities which can lead to poverty and exclusion including gender, sexuality, age, race, language or ability.
Working to support climate justice
Supporting activities that improve energy efficiency, environmental education and resilience-building within communities most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, such communities at risk of flooding or urban heat islands and those more vulnerable to extreme weather events, such as older people, isolated communities or people with disabilities. Projects might include community awareness sessions, carbon literacy training and practical measures.
For guidance and more information on how to apply, please refer to Groundwork.
