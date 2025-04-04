Funding available via Greggs Foundation

The Greggs Foundation Community Grants Programme offers grants of £20,000, for up to two years, to local organisations helping to tackle the challenges facing local communities.

Grants are awarded to organisations who are based in their geographical focus areas, who can demonstrate a clear understanding of the issues facing their local area and delivering programmes that make a positive impact.

The Greggs Foundation Community Grant opens for applications 4 times a year. The current funding round opened on the 31st March and will close at noon on the 9th May 2025.

Eligible organisations can receive a Greggs Foundation Community Grant of £20,000 per year, for up to two years, for core costs.

Organisations need to be focused in the following areas:

Addressing direct needs in the local community

Providing food and support for individuals

Reducing social isolation and widening networks

Building knowledge, confidence and opportunities

Eligible community organisations based in or delivering services in the following areas are welcome to apply during the current funding round: