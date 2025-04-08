Homeless Link
|Printable version
Funding available via Lloyds Bank Foundation
Lloyds Bank Foundation offers funding through their Racial Equality & Local Collaborations Programme to support small charities.
This programme is for small local charities and CICs which are led by and working with people who are experiencing economic inequity because of their race or ethnicity.
Under this programme Lloyds Bank Foundation will support charities to strengthen their capacity and capabilities and become more resilient through a range of tailored development support offers alongside a three-year unrestricted grant of £75,000.
The closing date for applications is 29 May 2025. Lloyds Bank Foundation are only accepting applications from organisations working outside of London.
Local Collaborations Programme
This programme will support collaborations led by small charities seeking to influence and achieve local or regional change around improving the social security system, improving access to suitable accommodation, and support for asylum seekers and refugees. Collaborations can apply for grants of £100,000 over two years.
The closing date to send in your initial Expression of Interest is 5pm, 30 April 2025
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/funding-available-via-lloyds-bank-foundation/
