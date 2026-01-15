Funding available via People's Postcode Lottery Trusts. Priority for Charities Under £250K.

Six Trusts across England, Scotland and Wales are awarding funds to support hundreds of good causes thanks to players of the People's Postcode Lottery. All Trusts support the same causes; preventing or reducing the impact of poverty, supporting marginalised groups and/or tackling inequality and improving mental health by actively supporting specific mental health issues.

You can apply for up to £50,000 spread over three years, depending on your annual income. You can check how much you could be eligible to apply for here.

The six Trusts

Each region has its own Trust:

People’s Postcode Trust - Scotland

People’s Local Trust - West of England

People’s Community Trust - Wales

People’s Neighbourhood Trust - North of England

People’s Places Trust - East of England

People’s Society Trust - South of England

Who is prioritised?

Applications may be prioritised if organisations meet one or more of the following:

Have an income of £250,000 or below

Work in communities located in the top 15% of the Scottish, English and Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation

Focus on supporting marginalised groups. This could include, but is not limited to, disabled people, communities experiencing racial inequity, and LGBT+ people.

Based in areas that have not recently received funding; primarily looking at postcode areas that have not received funding in the last 12 months. You can find a list of previous organisations supported in the ‘Funding Themes’ section of each Trusts website.

How to apply

Use any of the Trust's websites to search for your postcode. This will direct you to the correct Trust for your area.

Each Trust has different application deadlines, so always check you are on the right site.

An application form will be available to download from the ‘Apply for a Grant’ page before each funding round opens. Each funding round is open for 1 week.