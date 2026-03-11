Homeless Link
|Printable version
Funding available via Screwfix Foundation. Small grants up to £5k.
Screwfix Foundation is open for small grants up to £5k for projects that improve, repair and maintain physical buildings (or land attached to it) used by those in need throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.
The types of projects funded are:
- Improved energy efficient lighting & heating
- Installation of new kitchen, bathroom etc.
- Installation of a sensory room
- General painting & decorating
- Improving safety and security of a building
How to apply
Submit an application form on their website
Review all eligibility criteria here
Application deadlines for 2026 are at midnight on:
10th May 2026
10th August 2026
10th November 2026
Original article link: https://homeless.org.uk/news/funding-available-via-screwfix-foundation/
Latest News from
Homeless Link
Camden: Trauma informed personal passports09/03/2026 10:15:00
Rosie Clellow of London Borough of Camden has contributed this blog about their new trauma-informed Personal Passports scheme, which they are having a lot of success with.
Expanding the Women’s Rough Sleeping Census in the North East09/03/2026 09:15:00
The Women’s Homelessness Alliance North East discuss their participation in the Women’s Rough Sleeping Census and the importance of this work.
easyfundraising Impact Fund opens04/03/2026 11:10:00
easyfundraising Impact Fund is now open (until 5th April) with 20 unrestricted grants of £500 for UK not-for-profit organisations to help them continue or enhance their work.
Ending rough sleeping must be political priority27/02/2026 10:25:00
Homeless Link responds to the 2025 annual rough sleeping snapshot
Scale of homelessness workforce revealed27/02/2026 09:25:00
Inaugural mapping research uncovers high satisfaction, high stress and importance of volunteers
Partnering with Social Investment Business to deliver the Energy Resilience Fund23/02/2026 10:15:00
We’re excited to announce that Homeless Link is partnering with Social Investment Business to deliver the Energy Resilience Fund.
Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund launched20/02/2026 10:20:00
The Government has published the prospectus for the Ending Homelessness in Communities Fund (EHCF), setting out eligibility criteria, funding parameters, and the application process for organisations seeking support between 2026 and 2029.
Is it time for change in social care and homelessness? Our response to the Casey Commission18/02/2026 11:10:00
As the leader behind Supporting People and Everyone In, Dame Louise Casey has celebrity status in the world of homelessness relief. Given her deep understanding of the strengths and challenges of our sector, we have been intrigued to see her launch the Casey Commission, an independent review into adult social care.