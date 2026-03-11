Wednesday 11 Mar 2026 @ 16:25
Funding available via Screwfix Foundation. Small grants up to £5k.

Screwfix Foundation is open for small grants up to £5k for projects that improve, repair and maintain physical buildings (or land attached to it) used by those in need throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland.

The types of projects funded are:

  • Improved energy efficient lighting & heating
  • Installation of new kitchen, bathroom etc.
  • Installation of a sensory room
  • General painting & decorating
  • Improving safety and security of a building

How to apply

Submit an application form on their website

Review all eligibility criteria here

Application deadlines for 2026 are at midnight on:

10th May 2026

10th August 2026

10th November 2026

