Funding available via Social Investment Business

Better Youth Spaces Fund

Better Youth Spaces is a £30.5 million capital grants programme funded by the UK Government and administered by Social Investment Business. It provides grants of £5,000-£100,000 for small-scale capital projects including equipment, refurbishments, and other capital improvements to help youth organisations better support young people.

Application Deadlines:

Refurbishment projects: Applications close at midnight on Sunday 31st August

All other applications: Applications close at midnight on Sunday 21st September

The fund may close earlier if oversubscribed

All grant claims must be submitted by 30th January 2026

Eligibility: The fund targets youth organisations in 42 priority areas of England, selected based on the Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index. Organisations must provide at least 50% of their services to children and young people up to age 18, with significant open access provision for ages 11-18 (or up to 25 for those with special needs, leaving care, or considered vulnerable).

Application Process: This is a single-stage application requiring all information upfront. Applicants are strongly advised to read the guidance documents, gather required documentation, and prepare thoroughly before starting the online form, which takes at least one hour to complete. Incomplete applications or those including ineligible expenditure may be rejected.