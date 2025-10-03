Funding available via St Martin in the Fields to enable smaller and grassroots organisations to unlock and create housing solutions

St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity is offering a funding opportunity designed to enable smaller and grassroots organisations to unlock and create housing solutions they have identified within their local communities.

St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity has made available up to £500k for smaller frontline organisations. Funding of up to £100k per organisation will be available which can be spent over a maximum of a three-year period. This funding is available for organisations with an annual turnover of less than £2 million per year. The deadline for applications is 5pm on 7th November.

Information sessions for potential applicants to clarify funding criteria, talk through the process and answer any questions will be held on:

3rd October 11am-12pm: please register here.

7th October 2pm-3pm: please register here.

St Martin-in-the-Fields Charity is committed to ensuring everyone has a safe place to call home and the support they need.

This new funding programme has been designed in direct response to evidence and insights from organisations and frontline workers, who continually report that insufficient housing options for people experiencing homelessness is one of the biggest challenges for frontline workers and the people they support