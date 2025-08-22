Homeless Link
Funding available via the The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology - Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund
The government has identified digital inclusion as a key priority, with the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) publishing the Digital Inclusion Action Plan – First Steps in February 2025.
Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund
The plan emphasizes the importance of locally delivered, tailored interventions that address the specific needs of digitally excluded individuals, building upon existing community-based support systems.
The Action Plan acknowledges that while substantial evidence exists regarding digital inclusion in the UK, this information remains fragmented. Although current evidence helps quantify the scale of digital exclusion, the complex and diverse nature of barriers faced by different groups makes it challenging to understand root causes and develop effective solutions.
As part of the plan's initial five actions, the government has established a £9.5 million Digital Inclusion Innovation Fund. England will receive £7.242 million of this funding, with proportionate allocations going to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. The Fund aims to support innovative interventions that generate new insights into effective approaches, build evidence on successful digital inclusion strategies, and promote best practices that can be scaled and replicated across England to boost digital participation. These efforts will ultimately inform the government's broader digital inclusion strategy.
DSIT plans to offer various individual grants of different sizes to support diverse demographics and communities across England.
The funding application process opened on 13 August 2025 and will close on 10 September 2025 at 3:00pm. All awarded funding must be claimed within the financial year ending 31 March 2026.
