Funding boost for local councils

Additional £120 million follows funding assurance.

An amendment will be brought forward during Stage 2 of the Budget Bill to allocate an additional £120 million to local authorities.

The funding represents the equivalent of a 4% Council Tax rise.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said whilst councils have full flexibility in setting local council tax rates, there is no requirement for any inflation-busting increases in 2022-23.

The money is being made available after the UK Government advised that the Scottish Government should anticipate further funding for 2021-22, funding which will be confirmed at the Spring Supplementary Estimates next month.

Speaking during the Stage One Budget Bill debate, Ms Forbes recently said: