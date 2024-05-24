Innovate UK
|Printable version
Funding boost for medical research units at University of Cambridge
The MRC Biostatistics Unit (BSU) and the Metabolic Diseases Unit (MDU) have been awarded funding that will support their research over the next five years.
Two medical research units based at University of Cambridge are to receive a total of £30 million from the Medical Research Council (MRC). This follows positive reviews of their achievements to-date and research plans for the next five years.
Scientists at both units are engaged in cutting-edge research to improve public health and the funding will support their work until March 2029.
Major centre for research
The BSU was founded in 1913 and is now one of the largest groups of biostatisticians in Europe, as well as a major centre for research, training and knowledge exchange.
Its mission is to further the development, application and communication of innovative statistical methods for the improvement of health.
It brings together researchers with deep expertise in statistical and computational methods and their biomedical applications.
The BSU has proved very effective at forging partnerships with leading health scientists at other institutions to identify problems and develop methodologies and tools to solve them, for example during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Developing better treatment strategies
The MDU was established in 2013 as an integral part of the Institute of Metabolic Science (IMS).
Work at the MDU is focused on studying how metabolic health is maintained and what happens when this is disrupted, leading to ill health and disease.
This knowledge can then be used to develop better treatment strategies for patients with serious conditions, including obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and related endocrine and metabolic diseases.
Next generation of research staff
Both units provide highly effective training environments for the next generation of appropriately skilled research staff across a range of disciplines.
Jessica Boname, MRC Head of Population and Systems Medicine said:
Both the BSU and the MDU are world-leading centres of excellence that have developed unique strengths and strong international reputations for high-quality research.
Together these two units are turning academic research into action through their partnerships and directly helping improve the UK’s wellbeing by tackling some of the biggest health challenges we face.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/funding-boost-for-medical-research-units-at-university-of-cambridge/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
Hubs launched to create a sustainable future for manufacturing17/05/2024 10:15:00
Five new hubs aim to address the challenge of commercialising early-stage research within key areas of manufacturing, such as semiconductors and medicines.
BBSRC invests £48 million in lifelong health research at Babraham Institute13/05/2024 10:15:00
The £48 million strategic investment will advance research on the mechanisms that maintain the health of our cells, tissues and organs across the life course.
Nucleic acid medicines manufacture receives £4.5m in funding10/05/2024 09:15:00
Five projects will receive funding to develop and commercialise innovative solutions for the manufacturing of nucleic acid medicines.
£7 million to back next wave of AI innovations29/04/2024 10:10:00
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) encouraged to bid for a share of £7 million for artificial intelligence (AI) projects.
New technique could help to tackle illegal ivory trade29/04/2024 09:10:00
A new approach to identifying illegal elephant ivory developed by EPSRC-supported scientists could help to tackle the global illegal trade.
Trial finds first potential drug for gut damage in malnutrition19/04/2024 10:05:00
A trial of drugs to treat gut damage caused by malnutrition in children in Zambia and Zimbabwe has identified a potential drug that promoted intestinal healing.
Potential new treatment strategy for aggressive leukaemia19/04/2024 09:05:00
Scientists have found a potential treatment strategy for an aggressive type of leukaemia by targeting enzymes used by cells to sense and adapt to oxygen levels.
The Design Museum awarded independent research organisation status12/04/2024 09:20:00
The Design Museum is the first independent museum to receive independent research organisation (IRO) status due to its role leading and supporting research.
£16.6 million boost to power up chips used in electric cars and green energy industry28/03/2024 12:25:00
£16.6 million investment announced today to give semiconductor researchers and businesses access to new equipment helping them test and make chips for use in high-energy machines like electric cars and manufacturing equipment.