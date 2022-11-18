Funding boost for Welsh language film announced at S4C 40th anniversary reception

The Welsh Government recently (16 November 2022) announced that £180,000 will be made available to support the development of Welsh Language film and provide financial support to develop talent and ideas.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden and Plaid Cymru Designated Member Cefin Campbell have revealed the funding will be delivered through Ffilm Cymru and further details which will be announced shortly.

The commitment is part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

The Deputy Minister, recently said:

I’m delighted to make this announcement ahead of the 40th anniversary celebration this evening at the Senedd. One of our biggest assets in sharing all that is amazing and unique about Wales - is our wonderful, home-grown, institution S4C. Just eleven months ago, we announced our Memorandum of Understanding between Welsh Government’s Creative Wales and S4C. It is a fantastic example of our increased partnership working in Wales, to deliver our ambitions to grow the creative sector, and to support the creative industries in Wales. This funding is further contribution towards those ambitions. Broadcasters are vital contributors to the growth of our creative industries and the Welsh economy, sustaining the development of content in Wales by our independent production companies is a key priority for us as a Government. In working with S4C and Ffilm Cymru, we are striving for economic growth, diverse talent development, growing the profile and portrayal of Wales and, of course, promotion of the Welsh language.

Designated Member, Cefin Campbell recently said:

S4C is integral to Wales and our language. The wealth of content produced by S4C is a crucial part of the media in Wales, ensuring that quality, world-class content encompassing drama, sport, films and children’s content is provided to people of all ages, across Wales and beyond. Through the Co-operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government we are committed to work together to strengthen our language, ensuring that it is an everyday reality for us all, in our homes, on television and online. The new fund we are announcing today will play an important part in achieving this ambition, offering support to Welsh language film and provide financial support to the industry to develop talent and ideas.

Siân Doyle, S4C’s Chief Executive recently said: