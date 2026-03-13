Welsh Government
Funding boost to build tomorrow's cyber security workforce
Over £740,000 of Welsh Government Tech Valleys funding will help inspire thousands more children across Southeast Wales to explore cyber security careers.
The National Digital Exploitation Centre (NDEC) will use the investment to expand its cyber security education outreach programme to 10,000 learners across the region.
NDEC delivers interactive activities on digital forensics, cybercrime and internet safety for primary school children.
The funding will enable bilingual delivery, introduce new training on AI and sustainability, and help address barriers like transport and equipment costs for schools in disadvantaged areas.
Delivered by Thales and the University of South Wales, and supported by the Welsh Government, the programme encourages young people to pursue education and careers in cyber security and computing.
The expansion builds on the success of the first phase, which reached 216 schools and 20,000 learners across Southeast Wales.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Rebecca Evans, said:
These vital skills will help keep children safe online whilst opening the doors to rewarding careers.
Our investment will help inspire more students, foster early interest in digital careers, and support the development of a future cyber workforce - and I am really pleased that this programme can now be delivered bilingually.
NDEC is currently delivering five-week digital forensics activities to Year 5 students from Ysgol Y Graig in Merthyr Tydfil.
The students have been learning about cybercrime and online safety and recently took on the role of digital forensic investigators, working in groups to gather evidence from a staged crime scene, which they will analyse in a later session.
Ysgol y Graig Primary School teacher, Matthew Howells said:
The Digital forensics project is an absolutely amazing experience for the children. The range of activities they cover and the immersive experience of analysing the Jaguar, gives the children a wide range of future career opportunities and develops an increased passion for STEM. A wide range skills are developed across the 5 project sessions and the opportunity to work with STEM role models is an added benefit for the children.
NDEC training lead, Lisa Cornford said:
We’re incredibly proud that NDEC continues to raise aspirations across Southeast Wales, helping young people believe in what they can achieve. This extension allows us to reach more learners, inspire confidence, and introduce opportunities in the digital world they may not have previously considered.
