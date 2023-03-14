Welsh Government
|Printable version
Funding boost to open long COVID services up to people with long term conditions
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has today announced increased funding to widen access to Wales’ long-Covid services, including for people experiencing other long-term conditions.
Annual funding will increase to £8.3 million for Adferiad (Recovery) services. The community based rehabilitation services will continue to and support people with long COVID but they will also be expanded to people with other long term conditions whose rehabilitation and recovery are similar- for example, people with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS), fibromyalgia and other post-viral associated conditions.
The funding will also continue to support the self-management COVID recovery app and the All-Wales guideline for the management of long COVID.
Adferiad (Recovery) Services provide diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, and care for people experiencing long-term effects of COVID-19. They have been designed to respond to the particular needs of each individual whilst providing care as close to home as possible. People are supported by multi-professional teams including psychologists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and nurses. If more specialist care is needed, people can be referred for further help and support.
Since the launch of the Adferiad programme in 2021, more than £10 million has been invested to support the development of these community based integrated multi-professional rehabilitation services and recovery services in all health board areas. It has also helped to develop workforce skills and expertise.
The latest review of the programme provides further assurance that Adferiad services continue to meet the needs of people who are accessing them. Most people reported an improved quality of life, and a positive experience of the services they received.
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan said:
Investing in Adferiad services to support people suffering from the long-term effects of Covid-19 infection has been and remains a priority. We have a valuable community asset as a result of developing these services, which we must continue to nurture and and capitalise on this.
We know many people with other, long term conditions have reported feeling ‘misunderstood’ and ‘invisible’. I hope by widening access to Adferiad (Recovery) serviceswe can better support people with conditions such as ME/CFS and fibromyalgia to get a diagnosis, manage their symptoms and access rehabilitation services, which are vital in helping improve physical and mental health and wellbeing.
I am committed to expanding capacity in our community and primary care services. This recurrent investment, which complements other funding to expand primary and community care capacity provided to the NHS, local authorities and Regional Partnership Boards supports our ambition to improve access to health professionals and further develop community care services.
Claire Madsen, Executive Director of Therapies and Health Science at Powys Teaching Health Board said:
We are delighted to receive the recurrent funding, as it will allow us to recruit substantively to posts, give staff job security and now go on to establish multidisciplinary, holistic services for a wide range of people with challenging conditions, which include ME and CFS, as well as long COVID.
Many people with these conditions feel that their health needs have been unmet over the years, and this will allow us to reassure them that there will be services developed, in the communities, closer to their homes that will be able to support them to manage their individual conditions.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/funding-boost-open-long-covid-services-people-long-term-conditions
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Advice for cattle keepers on Anglesey to help keep TB incidence low14/03/2023 14:05:00
Cattle keepers on Anglesey will receive additional advice over the next few days to help keep TB incidence on the island low.
Launch of incentive to attract a more diverse teaching workforce13/03/2023 14:15:00
The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has officially launched an incentive to attract more people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds into teaching.
Wales’ new Chief Veterinary Officer starts in the role13/03/2023 13:15:00
Dr Richard Irvine today begins his new role as Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer.
Consent granted for Wales’ first floating windfarm13/03/2023 12:15:00
The Welsh Government has granted consent for Wales’ first floating windfarm located 40km off the coast of Pembrokeshire.
Minister encourages Pembrokeshire residents to make use of support available to keep warm and keep well10/03/2023 16:15:00
The Finance Minister visited the Old Chapel warm space in Tenby yesterday to hear more about how local government and the voluntary sector are working together to support residents struggling with the cost-of-living.
£60 million to make schools and colleges across Wales more sustainable10/03/2023 13:05:00
Schools and colleges across Wales are set to benefit from £60 million in funding to make buildings more energy efficient. The Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles has announced £50 million for schools and £10 million in funding for Further Education colleges.
St David Awards: a decade celebrating Wales’ everyday heroes10/03/2023 11:15:00
Two teenagers who averted a serious car accident thanks to their quick thinking and the owner of a wig service for people suffering hair loss, are among those shortlisted for this year’s St David Awards.
More than 90% of young care leavers sign up for Basic Income pilot scheme09/03/2023 16:05:00
More than 90% of young care leavers who are eligible have signed up for the Basic Income pilot scheme in the first 6 months since it was launched.
Welsh Government sets out proposals to modernise taxi services in Wales09/03/2023 15:05:00
Plans to modernise taxi services across Wales have been outlined in a white paper on the Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle (Wales) Bill published by the Welsh Government today (Thursday 9 March).
Free school meals extended for April and May holidays09/03/2023 14:05:00
Free school meal holiday provision will continue to be available to children from lower income families for the Easter and Whitsun school holidays, the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, has confirmed today (March 9th).