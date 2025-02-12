Wednesday 12 Feb 2025 @ 10:05
Scottish Government
Funding boost to tackle gender-based violence

Delivering Equally Safe Fund increased.

More than 100 organisations across Scotland working to tackle violence against women and girls will share in a funding uplift of £2.4 million.

The funding boost will bring the total Scottish Government investment in Delivering Equally Safe, which funds projects to prevent violence and support survivors, up to £21.6 million for the year ahead subject to the 2025-26 Budget being approved.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart announced the funding increase on a visit to SAY Women – a Glasgow charity offering safe accommodation and emotional support for young survivors of sexual abuse who are facing homelessness.

Ms Stewart yesterday said:

“Grassroots organisations across Scotland are at the heart of tackling violence against women and girls. Their work is fundamental to creating a country free from gender-based abuse.

“This funding boost will support these organisations, will help prevent abuse occurring and ensure that women and girls who have experienced violence can continue to access the support they deserve.”

SAY Women CEO Pam Hunter yesterday said:

“SAY Women is delighted to receive the additional funds. This will go towards increasing our investment into projects for the young women within our services.

“In the face of the rising cost of living, increase in N.I contributions and inflation, the organisation made the challenging executive decision to limit the variety of activities on offer to those in our care so that we may allow the staff to have a fair living wage. This additional funding will reinstate many of the services that were temporarily paused so that SAY Women may continue to do the good work supporting young women affected by sexual violence and homelessness.”

Background

The Delivering Equally Safe Fund supports organisations across Scotland in their work to tackle violence against women and girls, and has done since 2021.

The Delivering Equally Safe fund is the Scottish Government’s funding programme to support third sector organisations and public bodies to contribute to the objectives, priorities and outcomes of the Equally Safe strategy – Scotland’s strategy to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls.

A £19.2 million funding extension to allow these organisations to continue their work until March 2026 was announced in December 2024, provided the Scottish Budget 2025-26 is approved by parliament: Preventing violence against women and girls - gov.scot

This funding uplift of £2.4 million brings the fund total for 2025-26 to £21.6 million.

The organisations funded through Delivering Equally Safe are as follows:

Organisation

Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen Cyrenians Ltd

Aberlour Child Care Trust

Action for Children

Amina – the Muslim Women’s Resource Centre

Angus Women's Aid

Argyll & Bute Rape Crisis

Argyll & Bute Violence against Women and Girls Partnership

Argyll & Bute Women's Aid SCIO

ASSIST, Glasgow City Council

Barnardo's Tayside

Barnardo's Falkirk

Border Women’s Aid Ltd

British Red Cross Society

Caithness & Sutherland Women’s Aid

CEA Committed To Ending Abuse

Central Advocacy Partners

Children 1st

Clackmannanshire Women's Aid

Close the Gap (SCIO)

Deaf Links

Dumbarton District Women's Aid

Dumfries & Galloway Council

Dumfries & Galloway Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Support Centre

Dumfriesshire & Stewartry Women's Aid

Dundee City Council

Dundee International Women's Centre

Dundee Women's Aid

East Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership

East Ayrshire Women's Aid

East Dunbartonshire Association For Mental Health

East Dunbartonshire Women's Aid SCIO

East Lothian and Midlothian Public Protection Committee

Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre

Edinburgh Women's Aid Ltd

Edinburgh Women's Aid Ltd

EmilyTest

Engender

FENIKS Counselling, Personal Development & Support Service Ltd

Fife Council

Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre

Fife Women's Aid

Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre

GEMAP Scotland Ltd

Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis

Glasgow Women's Aid

Grampian Women's Aid

Hemat Gryffe Women's Aid Limited

INVERCLYDE WOMEN'S AID SCIO

Inverness Women’s Aid

JustRight Scotland SCIO

Kenyan Women in Scotland Association (CIC)

Kibble Education and Care Centre

Kingdom Abuse Survivors Project

Lanarkshire Rape Crisis Centre

LGBT Youth Scotland

Liber8 (Lanarkshire) Ltd

Lochaber Women's Aid

Monklands Women's Aid

Moray Rape Crisis

Moray Women's Aid

Motherwell & District Women’s Aid

Multi-Cultural Family Base

North Ayrshire Women’s Aid

North Lanarkshire Council

Cumbernauld & District Women's Aid SCIO

Orkney Rape & Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS) SCIO

Perth & Kinross Council

Perthshire Women's Aid

Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Perth & Kinross

Rape and Sexual Abuse Service Highland

Rape Crisis Grampian

Rape Crisis Scotland

Renfrewshire Council

Renfrewshire Council, Children’s Services, Women and Children First

Renfrewshire Women's Aid SCIO

Respect

Ross-Shire Women's Aid

Rowan Alba Ltd

Sacro

SafeLives

Saheliya

Sandyford – NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

SAY Women

Scottish Borders Council

Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre (SBRCC)

Scottish Commission for Learning Disability

Scottish Women's Aid

Shakti Women's Aid

Shetland Rape Crisis

Shetland Women's Aid (SCIO)

South Ayrshire Women's Aid

South Lanarkshire Council

South West Grid for Learning Trust Ltd

Stirling & District Women’s Aid

The Highland Council

The Improvement Service

The Star Centre

The Venture Trust

West Dunbartonshire Council

Western Isles Rape Crises Centre

Western Isles Women’s Aid SCIO

West Lothian Council

West Lothian Women's Aid (WLWA)

White Ribbon Scotland

Wigtownshire Women's Aid

Women's Aid East and Midlothian Ltd

Women's Aid Orkney

Women's Aid South Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire

Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Dundee and Angus

Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Dundee and Angus

Women's Support Project

YWCA Scotland

Zero Tolerance


The latest Equally Safe Delivery Plan, published in August 2024, sets out next steps to address violence against women and girls.

Frontline projects funded through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund have supported 67,004 adults, children and young people since 2021.

SAY Women is a charity that offers safe semi-supported accommodation and emotional support for young women aged 16 to 25 who are survivors of sexual abuse, rape or sexual assault and who are homeless, or threatened with homelessness.

SAY Women receive funding through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund, and with this uplift this will increase from £52,009 to £58,770 in 2025/26. Funding is in place to support a full Sessional Team to support young women to participate in additional mental health/wellbeing activities contributing to wellbeing improvements aiding in preventing homelessness.

SAY Women are also supported by the Scottish Government’s Survivors of Childhood Abuse Support (SOCAS) Fund. The fund supports 22 organisations across Scotland who work with adult survivors of childhood abuse. SAY Women have been allocated £190,000 for the period of the Fund (1 October 2024 – 31 March 2026) to provide specialised support to young women survivors of childhood sexual abuse who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

 

