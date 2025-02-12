Scottish Government
Funding boost to tackle gender-based violence
Delivering Equally Safe Fund increased.
More than 100 organisations across Scotland working to tackle violence against women and girls will share in a funding uplift of £2.4 million.
The funding boost will bring the total Scottish Government investment in Delivering Equally Safe, which funds projects to prevent violence and support survivors, up to £21.6 million for the year ahead subject to the 2025-26 Budget being approved.
Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart announced the funding increase on a visit to SAY Women – a Glasgow charity offering safe accommodation and emotional support for young survivors of sexual abuse who are facing homelessness.
Ms Stewart yesterday said:
“Grassroots organisations across Scotland are at the heart of tackling violence against women and girls. Their work is fundamental to creating a country free from gender-based abuse.
“This funding boost will support these organisations, will help prevent abuse occurring and ensure that women and girls who have experienced violence can continue to access the support they deserve.”
SAY Women CEO Pam Hunter yesterday said:
“SAY Women is delighted to receive the additional funds. This will go towards increasing our investment into projects for the young women within our services.
“In the face of the rising cost of living, increase in N.I contributions and inflation, the organisation made the challenging executive decision to limit the variety of activities on offer to those in our care so that we may allow the staff to have a fair living wage. This additional funding will reinstate many of the services that were temporarily paused so that SAY Women may continue to do the good work supporting young women affected by sexual violence and homelessness.”
Background
The Delivering Equally Safe Fund supports organisations across Scotland in their work to tackle violence against women and girls, and has done since 2021.
The Delivering Equally Safe fund is the Scottish Government’s funding programme to support third sector organisations and public bodies to contribute to the objectives, priorities and outcomes of the Equally Safe strategy – Scotland’s strategy to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls.
A £19.2 million funding extension to allow these organisations to continue their work until March 2026 was announced in December 2024, provided the Scottish Budget 2025-26 is approved by parliament: Preventing violence against women and girls - gov.scot
This funding uplift of £2.4 million brings the fund total for 2025-26 to £21.6 million.
The organisations funded through Delivering Equally Safe are as follows:
Organisation
|
Aberdeen City Council
|
Aberdeen Cyrenians Ltd
|
Aberlour Child Care Trust
|
Action for Children
|
Amina – the Muslim Women’s Resource Centre
|
Angus Women's Aid
|
Argyll & Bute Rape Crisis
|
Argyll & Bute Violence against Women and Girls Partnership
|
Argyll & Bute Women's Aid SCIO
|
ASSIST, Glasgow City Council
|
Barnardo's Tayside
|
Barnardo's Falkirk
|
Border Women’s Aid Ltd
|
British Red Cross Society
|
Caithness & Sutherland Women’s Aid
|
CEA Committed To Ending Abuse
|
Central Advocacy Partners
|
Children 1st
|
Clackmannanshire Women's Aid
|
Close the Gap (SCIO)
|
Deaf Links
|
Dumbarton District Women's Aid
|
Dumfries & Galloway Council
|
Dumfries & Galloway Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Support Centre
|
Dumfriesshire & Stewartry Women's Aid
|
Dundee City Council
|
Dundee International Women's Centre
|
Dundee Women's Aid
|
East Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership
|
East Ayrshire Women's Aid
|
East Dunbartonshire Association For Mental Health
|
East Dunbartonshire Women's Aid SCIO
|
East Lothian and Midlothian Public Protection Committee
|
Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre
|
Edinburgh Women's Aid Ltd
|
|
EmilyTest
|
Engender
|
FENIKS Counselling, Personal Development & Support Service Ltd
|
Fife Council
|
Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre
|
Fife Women's Aid
|
Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre
|
GEMAP Scotland Ltd
|
Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis
|
Glasgow Women's Aid
|
Grampian Women's Aid
|
Hemat Gryffe Women's Aid Limited
|
INVERCLYDE WOMEN'S AID SCIO
|
Inverness Women’s Aid
|
JustRight Scotland SCIO
|
Kenyan Women in Scotland Association (CIC)
|
Kibble Education and Care Centre
|
Kingdom Abuse Survivors Project
|
Lanarkshire Rape Crisis Centre
|
LGBT Youth Scotland
|
Liber8 (Lanarkshire) Ltd
|
Lochaber Women's Aid
|
Monklands Women's Aid
|
Moray Rape Crisis
|
Moray Women's Aid
|
Motherwell & District Women’s Aid
|
Multi-Cultural Family Base
|
North Ayrshire Women’s Aid
|
North Lanarkshire Council
|
Cumbernauld & District Women's Aid SCIO
|
Orkney Rape & Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS) SCIO
|
Perth & Kinross Council
|
Perthshire Women's Aid
|
Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Perth & Kinross
|
Rape and Sexual Abuse Service Highland
|
Rape Crisis Grampian
|
Rape Crisis Scotland
|
Renfrewshire Council
|
Renfrewshire Council, Children’s Services, Women and Children First
|
Renfrewshire Women's Aid SCIO
|
Respect
|
Ross-Shire Women's Aid
|
Rowan Alba Ltd
|
Sacro
|
SafeLives
|
Saheliya
|
Sandyford – NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde
|
SAY Women
|
Scottish Borders Council
|
Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre (SBRCC)
|
Scottish Commission for Learning Disability
|
Scottish Women's Aid
|
Shakti Women's Aid
|
Shetland Rape Crisis
|
Shetland Women's Aid (SCIO)
|
South Ayrshire Women's Aid
|
South Lanarkshire Council
|
South West Grid for Learning Trust Ltd
|
Stirling & District Women’s Aid
|
The Highland Council
|
The Improvement Service
|
The Star Centre
|
The Venture Trust
|
West Dunbartonshire Council
|
Western Isles Rape Crises Centre
|
Western Isles Women’s Aid SCIO
|
West Lothian Council
|
West Lothian Women's Aid (WLWA)
|
White Ribbon Scotland
|
Wigtownshire Women's Aid
|
Women's Aid East and Midlothian Ltd
|
Women's Aid Orkney
|
Women's Aid South Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire
|
Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Dundee and Angus
|
|
Women's Support Project
|
YWCA Scotland
|
Zero Tolerance
The latest Equally Safe Delivery Plan, published in August 2024, sets out next steps to address violence against women and girls.
Frontline projects funded through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund have supported 67,004 adults, children and young people since 2021.
SAY Women is a charity that offers safe semi-supported accommodation and emotional support for young women aged 16 to 25 who are survivors of sexual abuse, rape or sexual assault and who are homeless, or threatened with homelessness.
SAY Women receive funding through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund, and with this uplift this will increase from £52,009 to £58,770 in 2025/26. Funding is in place to support a full Sessional Team to support young women to participate in additional mental health/wellbeing activities contributing to wellbeing improvements aiding in preventing homelessness.
SAY Women are also supported by the Scottish Government’s Survivors of Childhood Abuse Support (SOCAS) Fund. The fund supports 22 organisations across Scotland who work with adult survivors of childhood abuse. SAY Women have been allocated £190,000 for the period of the Fund (1 October 2024 – 31 March 2026) to provide specialised support to young women survivors of childhood sexual abuse who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
