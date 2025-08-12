Funding confirmed for community climate action

Climate engagement programmes to protect our planet.

Young people and people with sensory loss are amongst groups who will be supported by funding for projects aimed at increasing understanding of how climate change is relevant to them and how they can take action.

A total of £273,000 of Climate Engagement funding will be shared among eight organisations in 2025-26 to support activities including climate literacy classes, community workshops and participatory arts sessions.

Since it launched in 2023, more than 15,000 people in Scotland have engaged with the Scottish Government’s world-leading Climate Engagement Fund, with awards totalling more than £1 million to date.

The latest round of funding will support activities including:

A roadshow aimed at young people across Scotland demonstrating how sustainable construction can play a role in tackling climate change

A community arts programme using the voices of young people to mitigate climate anxiety by showing how others have converted their concerns into action

Actions to support people who are blind, partially sighted, deaf or hard of hearing to explore sustainability through their local communities.

Climate literacy classes and green skills training to support people experiencing barriers to employment.

Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin said:

"To reduce emissions and protect our planet from the threat of climate change and nature loss, it is essential that people understand how they can engage with vital projects within their communities and take their own climate action. “Scotland is now halfway to our 2045 climate change target. By supporting networks of people coming together to identify local action, the Climate Engagement Fund will help enable individuals and communities to directly contribute to a more sustainable and climate resilient Scotland. “The projects being supported in this round of funding include a community arts programme using the voices of young people, and green skills training to support people into employment. These are vital projects which will build understanding of climate change, enable participation in policy development, and encourage climate action.”

Forth Valley Sensory Centre College Operations Manager Sandy Gillone, said:

“I am delighted that our project has been selected for funding as we know we were up against stiff competition. “It is fantastic to be partnering with FEL Scotland again and we’re looking forward to engaging with the public to find out which points of interest they would like included on our SustainAble for All Trail Maps. “We’re committed to delivering the maps in engaging and inclusive formats and we believe the consultation and design process itself will lead to increased awareness and understanding of climate change. We’re not just seeking to raise awareness of the problem, we want to empower people to be part of the solution.”

Background

More information on the Climate Engagement Fund: www.gov.scot/publications/climate-engagement-fund/

Details of all the projects receiving funding:

Organisation Grant amount Brief project description Arran Eco Savvy £29,991.00 To deliver climate-focused events centred on storytelling, practical skills, and community participation tailored for different ages and interests. Glenkens Community and Arts Trust £33,100.00 To use local voices to mitigate eco-anxiety in young people aged 18-30 by showing how other people have converted their concerns into action. Built Environment Smarter Transformation £46,172.00 To deliver a roadshow programme for young people throughout Scotland demonstrating how sustainable, low-carbon construction can play a crucial role in combating climate change. Changeworks £40,250.00 To build understanding among mobile homeowners of the climate emergency, how it relates to their lives and how they can take action while improving their own home environment. Forth Valley Sensory Centre £33,000.00 Creating an accessible way for people who are blind, partially sighted, deaf, or hard of hearing, to explore sustainability through their local communities. RIG Arts £25,290.00 To improve climate literacy and increase climate positive behaviour change in SIMD communities via arts-based interventions. Jhankar Beats £30,000.00 To empower communities to reflect, respond, and act using the emotional and connective power of South Asian dance, music, and participatory arts. Greener Kirkcaldy £35,942.00 To provide climate literacy and green skills training tailored for employability organisations and the people with barriers to employment Total £273,745.00



