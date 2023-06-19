Funding for Adult Social Care - Levelling-Up Committee publishes Government response

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee recently published the Government’s response to the Committee’s report on the long-term funding of adult social care.

Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee, has now written to Helen Whately, Minister of State in the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), to raise concerns about the Government’s outright rejection of four of the Committee’s recommendations, including the recommendation calling on the Government to publish a 10-year-plan for how its vision in the People at the Heart of Care White Paper will be achieved.

The Chair’s correspondence also raises concerns about the lack of clarity and detail on how and when the Government will implement the Committee’s remaining recommendations, most of which have only been partially accepted.

Chair's comment

Clive Betts, Chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, recently said:

“It is disappointing that the Government have not taken this opportunity to set out in detail, with clear milestones, how its vision in the People at the at the Heart of Care White Paper will be achieved. Adult social care needs a long-term plan to help ensure people get the support they need to remain independent at home and that the social care workforce receive the recognition and career development they deserve. “Adult social care remains a key priority and it is of great concern that there continues to be a large funding gap which needs to be filled. Those in need of care, their loved ones, and care staff deserve better.”

The LUHC Committee’s report, published on 4 August 2022, said that the Government’s approach to adult social care was little more than a vision, with no roadmap, no timetable, no milestones, and no measures of success (see news item).

The Committee’s report examined a range of issues relating to the financing of adult social care and made a series of recommendations on issues such as Government’s charging reforms and local government finance, unpaid carers and the workforce challenge.

