Funding for Big Noise

Musical learning and nurture supported for thousands.

Almost 4,000 children and young people will have the opportunity to realise their potential through music education supported by £2.6 million of Scottish Government funding.

Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise programme uses music and nurturing relationships to improve the lives of children and young people and strengthen communities. It offers all instruments, tuition, snacks and participation free of charge to families across Stirling, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh.

First Minister John Swinney confirmed the funding as he watched performances from school pupils at Sistema Scotland’s dedicated space at the Community Campus in Raploch.

Among those taking part were a group of Primary 2 pupils from Our Lady’s Primary School in Raploch, as well as the centre’s beginner strings group, a woodwind, brass and percussion group made up of primary school pupils, the Redfire intermediate strings group and the Raploch string ensemble, made up of high school students and school leavers.

The First Minister said:

“Music and the arts have power to bring people together, and I am consistently impressed with Big Noise’s efforts to ensure children and young people across five cities have the opportunity to learn, play and perform.

“As well as the opportunity to perform, Big Noise gives the young people they work with a community – and as they progress through the programme they have developmental opportunities including to gain leadership skills, which are beneficial to them in the world of work even if they do not pursue a musical path.

“I am grateful to Sistema Scotland for continuing to enrich the lives of so many children and young people by making music accessible and inclusive.”

Vicky Williams, Sistema Scotland Chief Executive said:

“We are enormously grateful to the Scottish Government for their continuing support of Big Noise in Scotland.

“This funding means we can do more to support young people and families, tackle poverty and inequality and help build firm foundations for the future of our young people.

“Our work over the past 15 years has transformed lives throughout Scotland and we look forward to continuing this critical work with the support of our partners and funders.”

Shannon Galloway, 17, from Raploch, joined Big Noise when she was five years old. She spent the summer working as an intern at the Raploch centre, and has a place at Aberdeen University to study music, with her sights set on becoming a music therapist.

She said the programme had given her opportunities she would never have dreamed of – including her first trip abroad to India last year, and playing on stage with the RSNO and Nicola Benedetti. It also boosted her confidence and skills and helped her towards a positive future.

Shannon said: “I just don’t know what I would have done without Big Noise. I wouldn’t be going to university because I wouldn’t have discovered music. I had no interest before and now it is my entire life. It opened this whole life path for me.”

Background

Big Noise (makeabignoise.org.uk)

The Scottish Government has invested in Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise programmes for more than a decade. In 2024-25 Sistema Scotland will receive £2.6 million from the Culture budget.

Any funding for future years will be subject to the budget process and confirmed in due course.

The Children, Young People, Families and Adult Learning Third Sector Fund - Corra Foundation