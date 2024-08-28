Scottish Government
|Printable version
Funding for Big Noise
Musical learning and nurture supported for thousands.
Almost 4,000 children and young people will have the opportunity to realise their potential through music education supported by £2.6 million of Scottish Government funding.
Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise programme uses music and nurturing relationships to improve the lives of children and young people and strengthen communities. It offers all instruments, tuition, snacks and participation free of charge to families across Stirling, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh.
First Minister John Swinney confirmed the funding as he watched performances from school pupils at Sistema Scotland’s dedicated space at the Community Campus in Raploch.
Among those taking part were a group of Primary 2 pupils from Our Lady’s Primary School in Raploch, as well as the centre’s beginner strings group, a woodwind, brass and percussion group made up of primary school pupils, the Redfire intermediate strings group and the Raploch string ensemble, made up of high school students and school leavers.
The First Minister said:
“Music and the arts have power to bring people together, and I am consistently impressed with Big Noise’s efforts to ensure children and young people across five cities have the opportunity to learn, play and perform.
“As well as the opportunity to perform, Big Noise gives the young people they work with a community – and as they progress through the programme they have developmental opportunities including to gain leadership skills, which are beneficial to them in the world of work even if they do not pursue a musical path.
“I am grateful to Sistema Scotland for continuing to enrich the lives of so many children and young people by making music accessible and inclusive.”
Vicky Williams, Sistema Scotland Chief Executive said:
“We are enormously grateful to the Scottish Government for their continuing support of Big Noise in Scotland.
“This funding means we can do more to support young people and families, tackle poverty and inequality and help build firm foundations for the future of our young people.
“Our work over the past 15 years has transformed lives throughout Scotland and we look forward to continuing this critical work with the support of our partners and funders.”
Shannon Galloway, 17, from Raploch, joined Big Noise when she was five years old. She spent the summer working as an intern at the Raploch centre, and has a place at Aberdeen University to study music, with her sights set on becoming a music therapist.
She said the programme had given her opportunities she would never have dreamed of – including her first trip abroad to India last year, and playing on stage with the RSNO and Nicola Benedetti. It also boosted her confidence and skills and helped her towards a positive future.
Shannon said: “I just don’t know what I would have done without Big Noise. I wouldn’t be going to university because I wouldn’t have discovered music. I had no interest before and now it is my entire life. It opened this whole life path for me.”
Background
Big Noise (makeabignoise.org.uk)
The Scottish Government has invested in Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise programmes for more than a decade. In 2024-25 Sistema Scotland will receive £2.6 million from the Culture budget.
Any funding for future years will be subject to the budget process and confirmed in due course.
The Children, Young People, Families and Adult Learning Third Sector Fund - Corra Foundation
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/funding-for-big-noise/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for June28/08/2024 13:05:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Five years supporting families in Scotland28/08/2024 10:05:00
£90.6 million paid in benefits supporting school and food costs.
Conducting evaluation during times of change: Lessons from policy and community responses to the pandemic in Scotland28/08/2024 09:05:00
This report reviews existing evidence from evaluations of Scottish Government COVID-19 measures, in order to develop key principles for embedding evaluation more systematically into policymaking during times of rapid change or disruption.
Community Payback Orders27/08/2024 15:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on Community Payback Orders (CPOs) – unpaid work and other activity requirements today.
Vaping – effectiveness of advertising restrictions and role of advertising and free distribution in uptake27/08/2024 14:10:00
This briefing presents an overview of known impacts of advertising restrictions of vaping products, and of the evidence on the role played by advertising and free distribution on vaping uptake.
Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 202427/08/2024 12:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician today released Recorded Crime in Scotland, year ending June 2024.
Celebrating three years of funded childcare27/08/2024 10:05:00
This month marks three years since funded early learning and childcare (ELC) was nearly doubled for eligible two-year-olds and all three and four-year-olds in Scotland.
Ukrainian Independence Day: First Minister's speech23/08/2024 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney's speech at Edinburgh City Chambers ceremony to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.
Scottish 4G Infill Programme Evaluation23/08/2024 12:05:00
This report details findings of the Scottish 4G Infill Programme (S4GI) Evaluation, informed by the best practice set out in the Digital Appraisal Manual for Scotland (DAMS).