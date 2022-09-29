Funding for clear-up operation in Ukraine

Scottish charity assigned to clear mines and other explosives.

A charity that is working in Ukraine to remove debris left behind by the ongoing invasion by Russia has received £300,000 of Scottish Government funding.

The HALO Trust, which is headquartered in Dumfries and Galloway, has more than 10,000 de-miners worldwide and is now utilising some of that expertise in war-torn Ukraine using the funds committed in the Programme for Government 2022-23.

Speaking during a visit to The HALO Trust, where he watched a demonstration of how specially trained staff detect and clear mines, Minister with special responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray yesterday said:

“When the acting Ukrainian Consul General told the Scottish Government that clearing mines and unexploded ordnance was a priority for his government, we knew we needed to help. “As well as saving lives, the work to be carried out by The HALO Trust will improve food security in Ukraine by enabling famers to safely farm their land again. “The Scottish Government is already doing as much as it can to resettle displaced Ukrainians refugees in Scotland. However, it is imperative that we turn our attentions to the situation in Ukraine itself, and I would like to thank The HALO Trust for taking on this essential work.”

Calvin Ruysen, The HALO Trust’s Director of Programmes yesterday said: